Now Open: 10 new restaurants in Henderson

Now Open is an ongoing series featuring restaurants that have opened in the past few months in neighborhoods across the city, but not on the Strip.

Paymon's Fresh Express serves build-your-own salad bowls, rice bowls, pitas and wraps in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Paymon's Fresh Express)

Chef Matthew Meyer launched 138 Degrees in the space once occupied by his Served Global Dining in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (138 Degrees)

A Super Special Detroit-style pie from Jet's Pizza in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Jet's Pizza)

A Piggie Smalls burger with pulled pork, fried jalapeños and house barbecue sauce from Street Burger in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (Street Burger)

Beef dry-ages in house at 138 Degrees restaurant in Henderson. (138 Degrees)

This is the second installment of Now Open, an ongoing series featuring restaurants that have opened in the past few months in neighborhoods across the city, but not on the Strip. The series recognizes the contributions of neighborhood spots to our culinary culture.

We debuted with new restaurants in Chinatown. This week, we turn to Henderson. (Note: These summaries are not reviews.)

■ 138 Degrees, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C-205, 138restaurant.com

Chef Matthew Meyer opened 138 Degrees, after the ideal temperature for finishing steaks, in his former Served Global Dining. Beef dry aged in-house lies at the heart of 138 Degrees, along with thoughtfully sourced fish, poultry and pork. Brunch recently debuted with items like king salmon lox, pupusas, street tacos, a lamb burger and French 75 cocktail.

■ Event Horizon Cafe, 4300 E. Sunset Road, Suite B-1, eventhorizoncafe.com

This spot, named for the no-escape boundary at the mouth of a black hole, showcases fair trade coffees, lattes, teas, Palmers and other beverages. Some names reflect the outer space theme: Nutella Nebula latte, Matcha Milk Way, a Red Giant Palmer. Earth Coffees encompass drip, cold brew, Americanos and espresso.

■ Evergreen Coffee, 40 N. Valle Verde, Suite 100, evergreencoffeelv.com

Evergreen draws from several local roasters, and folks may customize their drinks by selecting specific beans from featured roasters. There are espressos, coffees and signature lattes (backed by syrups and milk alternatives), plus teas by the cup or pot. Housemade small-batch bites include smoked salmon toast, a pastrami grinder and assorted pastries.

■ Jet’s Pizza, 1321 W. Sunset Road, Suite 120, jetspizza.com

A franchise founded nearly 45 years ago in the Detroit suburbs makes its first Nevada expansion in Henderson. Jet’s is known for Detroit-style pizzas that, following tradition, sport crisp edges and are baked in steel pans. Besides Detroit, Jet’s offers five other crusts for its pies, including New York and gluten-free. The overstuffed calzones are worth a try, too.

■ The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill, 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B-314, thelegendsoysterbar.com

Henderson is the second Legends; the original restaurant is on South Durango Drive. Oysters star on the half shell, deep-fried with cocktail sauce, as oysters Rockefeller, grilled with garlic butter or as part of the seafood platter. The menu also features gumbos, clam chowder, pan roasts, cioppino, lobster rolls, fish and chips, and surf and turf.

■ Paymon’s Fresh Express, 8955 S. Eastern Ave., Suite B, paymonsexpress.com

Paymon’s Fresh Express recently debuted in the same location, barely west of the Henderson line, as Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen and Paymon’s Lounge. Fresh Express is a fast-casual concept with more than 55 items from which customers build their own salad bowls, rice bowls, pitas or wraps. Fresh Express also serves signature salads, wraps, pitas and sides.

■ Pizza Twist, 9850 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 6, pizzatwist.com

The first Las Vegas shop for this chain, where pizza meets Indian, is in Silverado Ranch but near the Henderson border. Among the fusion: curry, palak (pesto), tikka masala and tandoori pies. Pizza Twist also sends out traditional pizzas, build-your-own pies and plant-based versions. Don’t miss the breadsticks backed by curry sauce or spicy lamb.

■ Soru Ramen, Sushi & Seafood, 1381 W. Sunset Road, Suite 160, soruramen.com

And Henderson makes three for Soru Ramen, which has other locations in Summerlin and on East Sahara Avenue. Among the ramens are vegetable, tonkotsu and curry versions (with available extra toppings). Sushi comes in standard rolls like spicy tuna, or 20-plus specials rolls. Seafood boils feature choice of sauce and seafood. A cool touch: manga “wanted” posters.

■ Street Burger, 37 S. Water St., facebook.com/streetburgerbarhenderson

Water Street continues developing as a dining destination with the launch of three-story Street Burger. The menu features items like a Sexy Sriracha with bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack and house sriracha aïoli, and a Piggie Smalls with pulled pork, fried jalapeños and house barbecue sauce. The top floor dining room and terrace offer sweeping views of the valley.

■ Trattoria Rustica, 639 N. Stephanie St., trattoriarusticamenu.com

Warm golden walls and red-check tablecloths create an inviting space for house pizzas like a Margherita or a Sicilian sfincione with anchovies, or build-your-own pies with about 20 topping choices. Other menu highlights range from tortellini soup to a meatball sandwich, chicken piccata to cioppino to about two dozen pastas (see: lobster ravioli).

