Park MGM’s Juniper Lounge makes a Chartreuse-based cocktail

While Park MGM’s new Juniper Cocktail Lounge takes its name from its selection of more than 75 gins, its signature cocktail program goes much deeper. For proof, witness the No Judging, which blends the high-octane French liqueur Green Chartreuse with citrus and fires up mint for garnish.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces Green Chartreuse
■ 2 ounces fresh pineapple juice
■ 1 ounce fresh lime juice
Garnish
■ Mint leaves
Directions
Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain over crushed ice. Light mint leaves on fire and use as garnish.