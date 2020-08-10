Pastaholics rejoice! Esther’s Kitchen revives a half-price deal

The S. Casino Center Drive restaurant brings back its Pastaholics promotion, available from 9 to 11 p.m. in the no-reservations outdoor area.

Esther's Kitchen's Pasta alla Norma, bucatini with eggplant, tomato and ricotta salata, fried oregano and oregano oil. (Esther's Kitchen)

If there’s ever been a reason for a quick respite from self-imposed pandemic purgatory, this may be it.

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., has revived its Pastaholics deal. That means you can get half off any pasta dish (except bacon tortellini), with the purchase of a cocktail or glass of wine from 9 to 11 p.m. daily.

One caveat: The deal is good only if you’re seated in the no-reservations area on the sidewalk along California Street. The restaurant, from James Beard Award nominee James Trees, had been offering the deal at its bar, but bar seating has been suspended in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Visit estherslv.com.

