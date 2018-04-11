Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe to open third location

Longtime local favorite Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe and Hookah Lounge — whose flagship location near the UNLV campus was one of the first restaurants of its kind in Las Vegas — has announced a third spot.

The interior of the Hookah Lounge inside Paymon's Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge, 4147 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, July 19, 2010. (Duane Prokop/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gina Marinelli, one of two chefs hosting a pop-up dinner, prepares a meal at The Kitchen at Atomic in Las Vegas on Monday, April 9, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Longtime local favorite Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe and Hookah Lounge — whose flagship location near the UNLV campus was one of the first restaurants of its kind in Las Vegas — has announced a third spot, at 8955 S. Eastern Ave. It’ll join the original at 4147 S. Maryland Parkway and an offshoot at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. in late May or early June. Paymon’s is known for its saganaki, moussaka, fesenjan and cult-favorite Athens Fries.

Chef’s comeback

Gina Marinelli, who worked in the kitchens of Nobhill Tavern, American Fish and Sage before becoming executive chef at D.O.C.G. Enoteca at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will open her own restaurant in Summerlin this summer. It’ll be named La Strega — Italian for “the witch” — a reference to its feminine design and women in numerous leadership roles. The menu will feature the chef’s twists on modern Italian cuisine, inspired by her travels in Italy. We’ll have more on Marinelli in an upcoming Taste section.

Water Grill coming to LV

California’s Water Grill is coming to The Forum Shops at Caesars and will occupy the space that for years housed Spago. Look for it to begin serving during the first quarter of 2019.

Pizza, pizza

Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, will celebrate its new pizza kitchen Saturday by bringing in Metro Pizza’s Chris Decker as a guest chef. Decker will cook pies from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Toddy Shop redux

The Toddy Shop, which used to operate at The Inn Zone at on Rainbow Boulevard, will return Saturday for a one-day brunch pop-up at Public Works Coffee Bar, 314 S. Water St. in downtown Henderson. Beginning at 11 a.m., chef Hemant Kishore will offer up tastes of India’s Kerala region. A la carte menu items will be priced between $6 and $14, with Indian cocktails available, and bottomless mango mimosas for $24.

Openings, closings

The second Portion Control has opened at 2560 Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson, offering healthy foods such as ahi bowls, turkey burgers and smoothies.

Biscuits Cafe at 8465 W. Sahara Ave. has closed.

‘State Plate’: Nevada

Nevada will be the featured state on “State Plate,” hosted by “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks, at 4:30 p.m. Monday on the INSP network. If the trailer is any indication it’ll dive deep into tired cliches, opening with shots of shrimp cocktail and buffets and cramming “hits the jackpot,” “no limit” and “break the bank” into a 30-second promo.

