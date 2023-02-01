Peppermill announces temporary closure
Even 50-year-olds need a little TLC now and then.
Even 50-year-olds need a little TLC now and then.
The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge — which celebrated its 50th anniversary in December — will be closed next week for maintenance, the Las Vegas Strip restaurant announced on its website.
FYI. We apologize for the inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/prZ3Ys9unz
— Peppermill Las Vegas (@PeppermillVegas) February 1, 2023
The closure is scheduled from 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Feb. 8.