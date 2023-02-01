Peppermill announces temporary closure

Even 50-year-olds need a little TLC now and then.

An exterior view of the Peppermill on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge — which celebrated its 50th anniversary in December — will be closed next week for maintenance, the Las Vegas Strip restaurant announced on its website.

FYI. We apologize for the inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/prZ3Ys9unz — Peppermill Las Vegas (@PeppermillVegas) February 1, 2023

The closure is scheduled from 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Feb. 8.