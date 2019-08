Starbucks has declared it fall by bringing back its pumpkin spice products a month early.

Autumn has arrived. Did you notice as you still endure the sweltering heat of August?

Pumpkin Spice Latte is now on the menu as well the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Mocha.

And you’ll find pumpkin spice muffins, scones, Madeleines and cake pops too.