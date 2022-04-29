R-J virtual cooking series features zesty Cinco de Mayo tacos

On Thursday evening, Chef Jose Bermudez is going to get spicy on Zoom with his class “In Celebration of Cinco de Mayo — Tacos, Salsas and Micheladas.”

Cinco de Mayo, the exuberant holiday that celebrates Latino culture and Mexican history, is a day — let’s even say a weekend since it falls on Thursday this year — filled with zesty dishes and vibrant drinks.

Whether you’re new to cooking Mexican cuisine or just want a refresher course, local Chef Jose Bermudez (known to family and friends as Chef Jabs) is on the scene as an educator in the Las Vegas Review-Journal Virtual Food & Cocktail Series presented by La Bonita Supermarkets.

The class marks the first of three episodes in the second season of the Review-Journal virtual series.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., Bermudez is going to get spicy on Zoom with his class “In Celebration of Cinco de Mayo — Tacos, Salsas and Micheladas.”

It will focus on making gourmet-level fish tacos, robust sauces and top-notch micheladas, those icy meetings of beer, tomato juice and spices. The class is discounted for the holiday to just $74 (normally $99) for a limited-time offer.

The last day to register is Sunday, using discount code SAVE25. Head to lvrj.com/cooking to reserve your fun- and food-filled Zoom party.

After registering, pick up pre-packaged kits at select La Bonita Supermarkets from Monday through Thursday. They’ll contain everything needed to follow along with Bermudez from fresh mahi-mahi fillets, housemade organic yellow tortillas and chipotles in adobo sauce to a six-pack of Dos Equis Amber, a container of Camaronazo tomato-shrimp cocktail juice and Tajín seasoning. The abundant kits feed four hungry participants.

The award-winning chef hails from Venezuela and brings Caribbean exuberance to his dishes. He’s helmed kitchens at notable destinations including Trump National Doral in Miami and El Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. Here in Las Vegas, he’s been a leader at Bacchanal Buffet in Caesars Palace and the Caesars Forum Conference Center. He currently wears his toque at Wynn Resorts Las Vegas.

Additional series sponsors include Richmond American Homes, Cerveza Dos Equis, Goya and Camaranazo.