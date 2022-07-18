Raising Cane’s opens first-ever two-story restaurant on Strip

A soaring LED facade, copious neon, life-size art, a glass elevator and a gnome casino help create the Vegas-only look and feel.

The interior of Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Showcase Mall on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The interior of the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Showcase Mall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kaylee Reese of Las Vegas dines-in during the grand opening of the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Showcase Mall on the Strip in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raising Cane’s is raising a mighty chicken finger on the Strip.

The chain, known for its chicken finger meals, is debuting a new store on Tuesday in the Showcase Mall, down the block from the MGM Grand. But this isn’t a standard Cane’s. The new restaurant is the first-ever double-decker Cane’s, with a soaring LED screen icing a two-story facade fronting the Strip.

Inside, folks pass beneath chicken finger neon lights to find an only-in-Vegas fry up: neon graphics, life-size artworks, a deconstructed disco ball, a glass elevator, and special apparel and merchandise. Something called a private gnome casino — you’ll have to visit to find out — hides under the stairs.

The hours are Vegas-only, too: 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. daily, so Caniacs (chicken finger fiends) and others can avail themselves of combos, crinkle-cut fries and Cane’s signature sauce (tangy, gently spicy, the subject of secrecy agreements).

“I grew up in Vegas and am a proud UNLV Rebel, so I couldn’t be more excited to introduce Raising Cane’s new Flagship restaurant to my hometown,” said David Montenegro, the Las Vegas leader of restaurants.

Vegas is one of five Flagship locations the company is opening in the next two years in top tourism destinations, part of the goal being to introduce visitors to the brand who don’t have Cane’s in their hometowns.

Free Cane’s for a year; helping wishes

Tuesday’s grand opening features a Lucky 21 drawing in which 21 customers (minimum age 13) will receive free Cane’s for a year. Enter between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; folks do not have to be present to win. The first 100 dine-in customers on Tuesday to order a combo meal will receive a commemorative Cane’s T-shirt.

And to celebrate the Strip debut, Raising Cane’s is donating $10,000 to the current 25 Years of Wishes Campaign from Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, according to a company statement.

The new restaurant serves customers dining in, taking out or on the mobile app. The Strip store marks the 14th Cane’s in Las Vegas and the 17th in Nevada. Nationally, the chain has nearly 700 restaurants across 35 states, plus Guam, with plans to open 100 more locations in 2022.

The chain takes its name from Raising Cane, the yellow lab owned by founder Todd Graves when the first store opened in 1996. Raising Cane III is the current mascot.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.