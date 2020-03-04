Raku chef announces new Las Vegas yakitori restaurant

Mitsuo Endo is expanding his Raku brand, with a new restaurant called Raku Toridokoro that is scheduled to open in April.

Raku chef Mitsuo Endo has announced a new yakitori restaurant called Raku Toridokoro (Raku)

Mitsuo Endo is expanding his Raku brand, with a new restaurant called Raku Toridokoro that is scheduled to open in April.

Described as “authentic yakitori,” it will take the place of Endo’s short-lived teppanyaki spot Tatsujin X, which closed last month at 4439 W. Flamingo Road. The name of his new endeavor is derived from the Japanese word for a poultry house.

Endo, a repeat James Beard Award nominee, helped put Las Vegas’ Spring Mountain Road on the national culinary map when he opened his robata restaurant, Abriya Raku, in 2008.

He followed that with the dessert destination Sweets Raku in the same shopping complex as the original.

Tatsujin X opened quietly last March, and was a buzzed-about favorite of foodies in the know throughout much of 2019. There’s no word on exactly what prompted the changeover.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.