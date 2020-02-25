Rampart Casino has special National Blackjack Day food, drink today
Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin is celebrating National Blackjack Day on Monday to remind players that it still offers a 3:2 payout.
The origins of many food holidays are shrouded in mystery: Who came up with National Stuffed Mushroom Day? National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day?
But this one is pretty clear: Blackjack fans created, and trademarked, National Blackjack Day because “in recent years more and more casinos are moving away from 3:2 payouts for blackjack and moving to 6:5,” according to the website nationalblackjackday.org.
The day is Monday (March 2, or 3/2), and the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin is celebrating with blackjack bonuses and free lessons, plus the Double Down Burger, with fries and a soft drink, for $9.99 in the Clubhouse Deli, and the Jack in Black cocktail for $3.20 in the casino bars.
The burger’s components, which may sound familiar, are two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles on a sesame seed bun. The cocktail is a mix of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, coffee liqueur and cola.
