Readers help find grape leaves in jars in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2019 - 5:28 pm
 

Aug 27, 2019

Pat Nixon is searching for jars of grape leaves, and her fellow Food Finders have spotted them in numerous locations in Southern Nevada.

Marlene Doren found them in 1-pound jars at Vons at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road and Albertsons at 2550 S. Fort Apache Road. Suzanne Woodbury found them at the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. Ann Brown found them at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road, and Heather Knox at Max Market at 8450 W. Charleston Blvd., with Knox adding that that’s her favorite source for dolmades ingredients.

It’s Hatch chile season, which means a few local businesses are roasting the pride of New Mexico on-site. Sprouts Farmers Market is roasting at its stores at 635 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, 4020 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 7530 W. Lake Mead Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 8. Sprouts also is offering a number of Hatch-infused products such as popcorn, mac and cheese, and ranch dressing, with 25 percent off through Sept. 4. And Carlito’s Burritos, 4300 E. Sunset Road, is roasting Hatch chiles from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends, while supplies last.

More reader requests

Cathy Orfe is looking for Silva Linguica Portuguese sausage, “and some place to get a good hot turkey sandwich.”

Kaynella Williams is looking for a local source for sweet watermelon pickles.

Chuck Liefert is looking for a local source for Troyer’s Smoked Sausage, which he has found in Utah.

And Rich Johnson asks for reader suggestions for a locally made bagel that’s as close as possible to the real thing found in New York.

Aug 20, 2019

Styles, types and flavors of yogurt are so numerous, sometimes it’s difficult to find a favorite. But fellow Food Finders have located soy yogurt for Tom Kordus. Marcee Shafer and William G. Raley found it at Sprouts Farmers Market, and Raley found it at Albertsons at 1940 Village Center Circle and at Trader Joe’s.

For Michael Offord, who’s looking for a local source for Wensleydale Cheese from England, Mona Rojas found it at the Murray’s Cheese Shop at Smith’s and Jill Rader found it at Costco in Henderson.

For Sharon Telzerow, who’s looking for blueberry pancake syrup, Pat Fautt and Ann Brown found it at Smith’s, Fautt specifying that it’s Smucker’s.

For the squaw bread Telzerow also is seeking, Brown said she can find an equivalent at Manan Bakery at 6620 W. Flamingo Road.

And for Jon Williams, who’s looking for the horseradish Trader Joe’s used to sell or a good alternative, Ron O’Neil recommended Silver Springs Good-n-Hot from The Butcher Block, which has three valley locations, and Pat McManis recommended Atomic from Smart & Final.

More on chicken-fried steak: Cynthia Stine recommended Hometown Eats at 894 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson, saying it’s “the best this side of Texas.”

More reader requests

Adam Staple is looking for a place that makes grilled (but not smoked) chicken wings.

Roy Hayes is looking for pasta from Gragnano, Italy.

Mary Tang is looking for Lea & Perrins marinade for chicken.

And we have two more restaurant-recipe requests: Dirick Van Gorp is looking for the corn chowder from the old Alpine Village Inn, and Jean Cornwall the soup from the old Danube on Charleston Boulevard.

August 13, 2019

Red Rose Tea has such a distinctive flavor it’s no wonder Penny Reese missed it when she could no longer find it. Kelly Gaylord and Jill Rader said the tea bags are available at Smith’s, which Patricia McManis said also carries Keurig Red Rose pods.

For Rochelle Krugler, who’s looking for a kosher butcher and Jewish-style bakery, George Freeman recommended the butcher in The Kosher Experience at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. and said packaged meats are available at Albertsons at 2550 S. Fort Apache Road and Trader Joe’s. For a bakery, he recommended the Smith’s and Albertsons stores and Vons at 2511 Anthem Village Drive in Henderson.

For Tom Kordus, who’s looking for flavored tofu, Jennie Cicala said it’s available at Trader Joe’s.

More on chicken-fried steak: Gerry Baxter recommended the restaurant at the Skyline in Henderson.

More on Alpine Village Chicken Supreme Soup: Paul Ponkow, who said he was a chef at the old Las Vegas Hilton for 16 years and a fan of the Alpine Village soup, said if you follow the recipe and it doesn’t taste like it used to, use chicken fat instead of oil in the roux and be sure to use a blend of white and dark meat.

More reader requests

Carol Frazee is looking for Season sardines in water with no added salt, which she used to get at Walmart.

Joseph Corbo is looking for Matlaw’s frozen stuffed clams, which he used to get at Winco.

Jo Mahoney is looking for Reese’s artichoke bottoms.

Jerry C. Jermanus wonders if anyone has the recipe for the green salsa at the now-closed Mamacita’s Mexican Restaurant downtown.

August 6, 2019

Jim Migliore is looking for a restaurant that serves chicken-fried steak that’s breaded in-house. Some readers who replied to his query said they weren’t sure of the provenance of the ones they were recommending, but they all gave them high praise.

Ann Brown recommended Lakes Lounge at 2920 W. Lake East Drive, and said it is house-made. Jesse Carrizales said the same about the dish served at Fire Rock Steakhouse at 5990 N. Centennial Blvd. Patty Romeo, who says she had a Southern grandmother, vouched for the one served at Vickie’s Diner in the old White Cross Drug Store at 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and at The Harvest Cafe at 4835 W. Craig Road. Dwayne Dawson recommended Lou’s Diner at 431 S. Decatur Blvd., and Myke King of Boulder City recommended the Iron Rail Cafe at Railroad Pass Casino.

For Anita Kramer, Brown said Concord Foods Apple Crisp Mix is available at Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave., and Debra Anderson, who said she brings it from Connecticut, recommended Amazon.com.

More reader requests

Mike Faulkner is looking for Kikkoman brand tempura batter in a 3-pound bag, which he used to get at Costco, and Bookbinder’s Cocktail Sauce, which he used to get at Sam’s Club.

Bruce Baird is looking for supermarkets that sell gazpacho.

Tom Fitzgerald is looking for a coffee shop on the east side of the valley that offers The Wall Street Journal for reading.

And Rose Rinehart asks her fellow readers for recommendations for good delis in the Henderson area, aside from Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

THE LATEST