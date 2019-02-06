Food

Readers help find mizithra cheese, seven-layer cake in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2019 - 11:49 am
 
Updated February 13, 2019 - 8:23 am

Feb. 13, 2019

Mizithra would be just another of the lesser-known varieties of cheese had the Old Spaghetti Factory chain not made it famous as the centerpiece of one of its signature (and original) pasta dishes, made with brown butter. We haven’t had an outlet of the chain since the Henderson one closed some years ago, but Food Finders found the cheese for fellow reader J.J. Sharbaugh.

Joan McMaken spotted it at Sprouts Farmers Market and noted that it had an Old Spaghetti Factory label; she also suggested calling ahead to be sure it’s in stock. Ann Brown saw it in Murray’s Cheese Shop at Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave. (also suggested calling to check), and Geri Araishi reported recently buying it in the specialty cheese section at Smith’s at 2385 E. Windmill Lane.

And for David Williams, who’s looking for a seven-layer sponge cake with hard chocolate icing, similar to one made by a bakery in the Queens borough of New York, Gail Weiner said Life’s a Bagel, 2223 N. Rampart Blvd., makes one “that is as tall as the fourth story of the Empire State Building”; she lauded the rest of their baked goods, as well as their customer service.

More reader requests

Jeanette Pilgrim is looking for a store that sells bread dumplings, Chateau or another brand.

Jeff Davidson is looking for a store that sells oysters from the Eastern region, which he used to get at Smith’s and uses to make oyster stew.

Sharon Karbal is looking for dark-meat turkey rolls, which she used to get at Smith’s.

And Lila Kaufman is looking for a local restaurant that serves Chicken Vesuvio.

Readers?

Feb. 6, 2019

When you find a food item in a brand you particularly like, it sometimes is the only brand that will fill the bill. In the case of canned diced tomatoes, Hal DeQuardo is looking for Cento, and his fellow Food Finders found them.

Michelle Robinson and Paul Gary found them at Walmart. Gary also found them at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson (there’s another Winco at 6101 N . Decatur Blvd.) and Sprouts Farmers Market at 515 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson. And Cheryl Paychl found them at Smith’s at 10616 S. Eastern Ave.

For Carolee Phillips, who’s looking for Quaker Puffed Rice, Ellen Dreyer emailed that she contacted Quaker many years ago and was told that the company no longer makes it. She said a good substitute is Arrowhead Mills Puffed Rice, which she gets at Whole Foods Market. And Jim Guynup said puffed rice is available at Dollar Tree.

For V. Stout, who’s looking for Perdue Turkey Breakfast Sausage Links, Claude Black recommended the chicken sausage at Trader Joe’s, which he thinks is better.

And for R.J. McIntyre, Ann Brown, who also is unable to find tarragon vinegar, suggested the same thing I’ve resorted to: Place some tarragon sprigs in a bottle of white wine vinegar, let sit a week or so (shaking now and then) and then strain.

More reader requests

Dan Leighton is looking for Nathan’s Deli Mustard and Sabrett’s natural casing hot dogs, which he used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

And Gail Marotta is looking for Inglehoffer Sweet Hot Mustard and Inglehoffer Creamy Dill Mustard, both in 4-ounce glass jars.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

