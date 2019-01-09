Readers write in for information on hard-to-find food items

Tom & Jerry batter, along with ultrafresh olive oil and mizithra cheese, top the list of reader requests for hard-to-find foods this week.

When Wanda Barclay asked for a source for Tom & Jerry batter, I was a little dismayed that it was too late for this traditional holiday drink, but I reconsidered after the weather we’ve had lately, which makes a warm adult beverage seem like a fine idea.

Sherry Barnes of St. George, Utah, emailed that while “nothing beats the old-fashioned kind like Mama used to make,” Trader Vic’s makes a good substitute and it’s available at Total Wine & More (as well as at tradervics.com, where she said it’s more expensive).

And Roger Liermann sent his recipe: Separate 8 room temperature eggs. Beat the whites until stiff, adding 1 tablespoon cream of tartar and 1 teaspoon salt, plus 3 cups of powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat the yolks with 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, then fold into whites. Put a dollop atop a cup of hot water and equal parts whiskey, rum and brandy.

More on ultrafresh olive oil: Roger D. Gehring of Henderson emailed to say he has a ranch in Amargosa Valley with 4,000 olive trees and makes oil that’s sold through Pahrump Valley Winery. In case his name rings a bell, the Roger D. Gehring Academy of Science and Technology on Richmar Avenue was named for him; he spent 50 years in the school system.

More reader requests

J.J. Sharbaugh is looking for mizithra cheese, which used to be available at Whole Foods Market and Smith’s.

Michael Plaisted is looking for authentic croissants.

Paulette Juryn is looking for a source for “really tasty tomatoes; these hothouse tomatoes are so bad!”

And Jeffrey and Kirsten Marsh are looking for reader suggestions for a store that sells sliced bread that makes “nice, buttery, crispy toast.”

Readers?

