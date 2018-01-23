Red Rock Resort pastry chef to compete on ‘Chopped’

Chef Michael Gillet (Station Casinos)

Michael Gillet has been whipping up sweet dreams as executive pastry chef at Red Rock Resort, and Tuesday night he’ll show off his skills to all of America as a contestant on “Chopped” on the Food Network.

A native of Burgundy, France, Gillet served a pastry apprenticeship there and went on to posts at Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris and Cannes. Esteemed pastry chef/chocolatier Jacques Torres recruited him to Le Cirque 2000 in New York City and he later moved on to the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort in Naples, Florida; the Peninsula Hotel in Chicago; the Beverly Hills Hotel; and the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Gillet moved to Las Vegas in 2010 to open Sugar Factory at Paris Las Vegas, became executive pastry chef for Caesars Entertainment, and joined Red Rock in 2016. He and his team produce all of the pastries, cakes and breads served at the resort.

The episode, “Gold Medal Games: Baking,” will begin at 10 p.m. on the Food Network. More to come.

