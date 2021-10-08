Restaurant News: ‘Taste of Nobu,’ Ohlala anniversary and cigar lounge to open

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa at Caesars Palace. (Nobu)

An artist's rendering of the interior of Eight Cigar Lounge at Resorts World.

Nobu at Nobu

The man himself — chef Nobu Matsuhisa — will headline “A Taste of Nobu” on Oct. 22 at Nobu Restaurant & Lounge at Caesars Palace. The reception-style event will showcase signatures such as miso black cod, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, Japanese A5 wagyu beef tacos and an assortment of sushi. Live-action stations will prepare freshly shucked oysters, caviar and the chef’s signature ramen. Tickets, which include cocktail and spirit pairings and a signed copy of the “World of Nobu” cookbook, are $350, with seatings from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or 8 to 10:30 p.m. Reserve at opentable.com.

Ohlala turning 5

In these uncertain times a fifth anniversary is even more a cause for celebration than usual, and that’s exactly what Ohlala French Bistro is doing. The restaurant at 2120 N. Rampart Blvd. plans a special three-course anniversary menu for Thursday, priced at $75. Entree choices are a filet mignon with morels sauce and puree, Chilean sea bass with figs and toasted hazelnuts, duck confit legs with sauteed green beans, and fall mushroom risotto. Call 702-222-3522 or visit opentable.com.

Eight Cigar Lounge opening

A grand opening date of Nov. 4 has been set for Eight Cigar Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas. The indoor-outdoor lounge, from managing partner Giuseppe Bravo and celebrity attorney David Chesnoff — the team behind Bravo Tickets — will be operated by Clique Hospitality. The focus will be on classic drinks (many exclusive and formulated to complement the smokes), more than 150 premium cigars and live music on weekends. A membership program will be available with lockers for spirits and cigars, with NBA great Michael Jordan as the first member. Visit eightloungelv.com.

M.E.N.U.S. for scholarships

Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 15 M.E.N.U.S. gala to benefit the scholarship program of the Epicurean Charitable Foundation. With a theme of “Glitz and Glam of Vintage Vegas,” the dine-around with entertainment and silent auction will be held poolside at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with Wayne Newton as the guest of honor. Participating restaurants include Hugo’s Cellar, Buddy V’s Ristorante, T-Bones Chophouse, Johnny C’s Diner, Sambalatte, The Stove, Violette’s Vegan and BBQ Mexicana. For tickets, which start at $500, or to bid on the silent auction, visit ecflv.org.

Soulbelly to host guest chefs

Chef Bruce Kalman of Soulbelly BBQ, 1327 S. Main St., is celebrating autumn with a schedule of guest chefs and live entertainment on Saturdays during October. The schedule: Saturday, “Top Chef” contestant Tyler Anderson with his Ta-Que barbecue tacos and more; Oct. 23, chef Brian Buechner of Big B’s Texas BBQ; and Oct. 30, chef Keris Kuwana of Keris Sweets, with sweet and savory specials. On Oct. 16, Kalman will participate in Vegas Unstripped.

