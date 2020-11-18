Restaurants offer family-style Thanksgiving dinners, ready for takeout

Many offer whole turkeys with all the fixings, but a few have options for smaller groups of Las Vegans, who this year are looking for options.

Smoked jerk turkey from Big Jerk Caribbean. (Big Jerk)

Orange-cranberry chutney from Reflection Bay. (Lake Las Vegas)

Despite best practices of masking, sanitizing, social distancing and everything else, many of us remain wary of dining inside restaurants. But that doesn’t mean all of us are ready to take on the task of preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

Many, many restaurants across Southern Nevada will serve Thanksgiving dinner next week, and almost without exception, they’ll be willing to pack up a meal and let you take it to go.

But dinner from a clamshell box sort of defeats — or maybe deflates — the convivial spirit of gathering around the Thanksgiving dinner table, and a large number of local restaurants clearly understand that this year. And so many of them are offering family dinners that may not range from soup to nuts but definitely don’t forget things like the cranberry sauce and green bean casserole. Here’s a sampling.

Bahama Breeze at 375 Hughes Center Drive will pack up a family bundle to go of turkey, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes and four slices of pumpkin praline cheesecake that serves four, $75, with pickup on Nov. 26 only. bahamabreeze.com

Big Jerk Caribbean, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is again offering smoked jerk turkeys for $4.95 a pound, in sizes ranging from 14 to 24 pounds, while supplies last. Family-style sides starting at $30 include plantains, sweet potato mash, mac and cheese and more. Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 24 for pickup on the morning of Nov. 26.

Burnt Offerings, 3909 W. Sahara Ave., has planned two Thanksgiving to Go packages, each of which serves six to eight people. The Traditional Thanksgiving, $175, is a half of a house-smoked turkey, garlic confit mashed potatoes, traditional dressing and green bean casserole. Thanksgiving Cornucopia, $210, includes half of a house-smoked turkey, garlic confit mashed potatoes, traditional dressing, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, house-made cranberry sauce and a pumpkin or apple pie. burntofferingslv.com or 702-848-2876

The Capital Grille at Fashion Show Mall is leaving the turkey to you but offering sides for pickup from Monday through Nov. 25. Serving four to six, they’re brioche stuffing, gravy, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey and seeded rolls, $125. thecapitalgrille.com

DW Bistro at The Gramercy is offering carved 16- to 18-pound herb-roasted or jerk turkeys with jerk gravy for $125 and turkey breasts for $70. Sides of candied carrots, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green bean casserole, DW Mac n Cheese, mashed potatoes, cornbread and chorizo stuffing, jerk gravy, wilted greens, cranberry sauce, corn with shallots and rolls serve six to eight and are $42 for three, $70 for five, or priced individually. Order at dwbistro.com for pickup Nov. 25.

Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson will pack up a whole roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham, Fall Harvest Salad with cider vinaigrette, butternut squash bisque, cornbread stuffing, maple-brown sugar sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, French green beans, rolls with butter, cornbread, cranberry sauce and apple and pumpkin pies to serve up to 10 for $225. Additional pies $12 each. Order by 4 p.m. Friday for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Hash House A Go Go will offer Turkey To Go Go for six, available for pickup at the restaurant at 6800 W. Sahara Ave. It includes a spatchcocked roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans, cranberry sauce, buttermilk biscuits with jam and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, $149.99. bit.ly/2UCeTLS

The Cornucopia Menu at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, which serves six people for $240, includes a 12- to 14-pound whole turkey, Healthy Greens, baby beets and goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette, chive mashed potatoes, gravy, root vegetables with haricots verts, Gruyere cheese sauce, apple-cranberry stuffing, cranberry sauce, Parker House rolls and butter, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie. Packages to serve three, with a half turkey, are $120. Call 702-567-4734 for pickup between 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 26.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for pickup that serves eight or more for $349: a 16-pound roasted turkey (whole or carved), Todd’s Gravy, cranberry sauce, Parker House rolls with honey butter, roasted yams with maple and brown sugar, mashed potatoes, apple-herb brioche stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and pumpkin pie with vanilla-bourbon whipped cream. Add lobster mac & cheese, $32; Fall Harvest Salad, $26; an apple pie, $19; or a beverage package. Order at honeysalt.com through Friday for pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 26.

Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas, 75 Monte Lago Blvd. in Henderson, is offering a dinner to serve six to eight for $179.99. It includes an herb-brined roasted or smoked turkey, sage stuffing, green beans and mushrooms with crisp onions, caramelized Brussels sprouts with bacon, brown sugar and maple yams, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, orange-cranberry chutney and apple or pumpkin pie. Items also available a la carte. Order at 702-945-2158.

Rooster Boy Cafe, 2620 Regatta Drive, will roast turkeys to serve 12 to 14, $100, or 14 to 20, $150. Stuffing to serve eight to 10 is $35. Sides, which serve four to six, include Brussels sprouts with hazelnuts and prosciutto, $20; glazed carrots, $18; sauteed French green beans, $18; and baked sweet potatoes, $16. Bread, desserts and pastries also available. roosterboycafe.com

Santa Fe Station, whole roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham, sage stuffing, baked yams with marshmallows, whipped potatoes, giblet gravy, green beans, Waldorf salad, rolls with butter, cornbread, cranberry sauce and apple and pumpkin pies, serves up to 10, $150. Additional pies $12 each. Order by 4 p.m. Friday for pickup between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 26.

Thanksgiving at Home from Smith & Wollensky at the Grand Canal Shoppes serves four to six and includes a ready-to-roast boneless herb-seasoned turkey breast, sausage and cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, giblet gravy, bacon-and-shallot-roasted Brussels sprouts, potatoes au gratin, duck fat-roasted root vegetables and two house-made desserts from choices of pumpkin or pecan pie or apple tart, $295. smithandwollensky.com

Soulbelly by chef Bruce Kalman is offering a dinner of pimento cheese appetizer, smoked turkey, cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, green chile and cheddar corn casserole, glazed yams with maple marshmallow, buttered green beans with crispy onions and pickles (plus Hawaiian rolls and aioli for enjoying leftovers the following day), $49 per person. Pickup from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 26. secretburger.com

The Holiday Feast from Virgil’s Real Barbecue in The Linq Promemade includes an 18-pound smoked turkey; cornbread, sausage and pecan stuffing; sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows; house-made cranberry sauce; candied Brussels sprouts with pecans and bacon; Creole green beans; mashed potatoes with giblet gravy; and buttermilk biscuits, $265. Add an apple or pumpkin pie for $24.99. 702-389-7400.

Thanksgiving To-Go at the Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson serves eight to 10 people for $350. It includes a field greens salad with ranch and balsamic dressing, pasta salad, an herb-roasted turkey with giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans with caramelized onions, candied yams, mashed potatoes, chicken-apple sausage stuffing, apple pie and pumpkin cheesecake. Add half of a prime rib for $200 or a whole prime rib for $350. Order by Saturday at wllvmail@lv.westinlakelasvegas.com for pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 26 in The Marrakesh Express Coffee Shop.

Wynn Las Vegas’ Thanksgiving at Home package, $350, serves eight to 10 and includes a whole roasted 10- to 12-pound turkey, gravy, an herb bouquet, mashed potatoes, ciabatta stuffing with chestnuts and dried fruit, cauliflower casserole with Gruyere and brioche crumble, spiced cranberry sauce with candied orange peel and pastries including apple pie and pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream. Pick up Nov. 25 with instructions on how to roast the turkey or fully cooked on Nov. 26. Curbside pick-up available. Call 702-770-5297 or email Catering2@wynnlasvegas.com.

Yard House locations at The Linq Promemade and Red Rock Resort are offering a family-style bundle to go that includes sliced turkey with gravy or fried Nashville hot turkey, Parmesan mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, mac and cheese and crispy Brussels sprouts, $99 for four or $48 for two. Pre-order while quantities last for pickup Nov. 23, Nov. 24 and by noon Nov. 26. yardhouse.com

