Restaurants plan Cheeseburger Day specials and more

Oscar's Black Angus Burger, available Friday in the lounge. (The Plaza)

The Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger with a Juicy Lucy patty. (Slater's 50/50)

Big Cheese cheeseburger at Farmer Boys. (Farmer Boys)

Cheeseburger Day deals

Friday is National Cheeseburger Day. Among the specials planned to celebrate it, here are a few: Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza is offering Oscar’s Black Angus Burger, with American cheese and secret sauce, for $14 (regularly $21) from 5 p.m. to closing in the lounge. Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is serving cheese-stuffed Juicy Lucy burgers on this day only; guests who order the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger can update it with a Juicy Lucy patty if they mention “Juicy Lucy” to the staff. And Farmer Boys locations are celebrating with $2 Big Cheese cheeseburgers from 2 to 5 p.m.

CraftHaus anniversary

CraftHaus Brewery will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a virtual party beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Those who want to partake of the party, complete with music, can go to eventbrite.com for a $30 ticket that also includes a kit with swag.

Cooking like the Chairman

“Cooking Frank’s Favorites” at noon Sept. 25 will be the next in the fall Wynn Master Class Series. Theo Schoenegger, executive chef of Sinatra at Encore, will demonstrate how to cook some of the famed singer’s favorite dishes, and a light lunch will be served. It’s $95; call 702-770-7070 or email conciergeservices@wynnlasvegas.com.

Secret menu at Lucille’s

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, which has locations at The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson and Red Rock Resort, has introduced the limited-time secret-menu restaurant-within-a-restaurant Chicken Shack. Order online or by scanning a QR code in the restaurant. Chicken Shack promises weekly specials, such as $5 off the Nashville Hot Chicken Dinner through Sunday, when ordering for delivery on the Lucille’s website, or dining on the patio. lucillesbbq.com

Sundown lounge at Red Rock

Red Rock Resort has opened the outdoor lounge Crimson at Sundown, which opens at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Socially distanced vintage arcade games will be part of the fun, and cabanas for up to eight people can be reserved. Call 702-797-7877.

Here and there

— Siena Italian Trattoria, 9500 W. Sahara Ave., will kick off a wine class series from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Each three-class series is $150. Call 702-360-3358 to register.

— Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., has introduced a new brunch menu with such dishes as oatmeal brulee with bourbon and Chantilly cream, $10; a Spam Benedict with fried green tomato, $15; and shrimp and grits, $13.

— Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Grand Canal Shoppes has reopened with menu updates including new vegetarian dishes. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

— North Italia, 1069 S. Rampart Blvd., is offering a new date night bundle for two with any two signature pastas, Parmesan garlic bread and a takeout margarita or sangria for $50. northitalia.com

— Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill, from Clique Hospitality, is expected to open at Palace Station in November. It’ll be in the spot formerly occupied by bBd’s.

— Local 40-year favorite Farm Basket, along with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and The Human Bean, have signed leases at the Winterwood Pavilion at 2350 S. Nellis Blvd. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of next year.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.