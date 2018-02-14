Season 17 winner begins job at Hell’s Kitchen restaurant

Christina Wilson , executive chef of Ramsay’s U.S. restaurants and “Hell’s Kitchen” season 10 winner, brought along a new addition to the Ramsay family, Michelle Tribble .

Gordon Ramsay is shown outside Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Pat Gray)

Christina Wilson, executive chef of Ramsay’s U.S. restaurants and “Hell’s Kitchen” season 10 winner, brought a new addition to the Ramsay family, Michelle Tribble along to the “Salute to Vegas Heroes” dinner.

The young chef was crowned the victor of “Hell’s Kitchen” season 17 this month, and her prize includes a job at the brand-new Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace. Wilson and Tribble revealed Saturday that the new chef will be in the kitchen Feb. 28 for fans who want to make a reservation in the hopes of catching a glimpse of her.

Soon: Slices at Sand Dollar

Patrons of The Sand Dollar Lounge won’t always have to rely on food trucks for sustenance, with owner Anthony Jamison reporting that construction on a pizza kitchen for the live music venue and watering hole will begin this weekend. There’s no word yet on when the first pies might hit the bar.

Sommeliers go for gold

The winners of the last two Sommelier Smackdowns, Luis de Santos of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Cut’s Eric Davison, will face off for the championship Tuesday. The battle, in which each will pair wines with a three-course meal by chef Spencer Rudow, will be at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin. $65, eventbrite.com

Eureka! opens on Fremont

An outlet of the Eureka! chain has opened at 520 E. Fremont St., adjacent to the El Cortez. Specialties include osso buco riblets, the Fresno fig burger, bread pudding French toast and off-the-menu choices like loco moco. eurekarestaurantgroup.com

Sightings

Actress Jessica Biel at Yellowtail at Bellagio and Hakkasan at MGM Grand. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and NFL free agent Perrish Cox at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Social-media personality Amanda Cerny and YouTube figure Remi Cruz on separate evenings at Tao at The Venetian. Retired NFL wide receiver Miles Austin at Herringbone at Aria.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.