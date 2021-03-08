Second lounge, with secret drink menu, set for Resorts World

Clique Hospitality has announced that Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge will be a Champagne-focused spot off the casino floor with a 360-degree bar and attentive service.

In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, Resorts World is under construction in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

They haven’t popped the Champagne to christen Resorts World yet, but somebody’s sure thinking about it.

Clique Hospitality announced Monday that Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, offering vintage and rare Champagnes, artisanal cocktails and wines, will be located just off the resort’s casino floor.

In a statement, company representatives promise “over-the-top effects — many of them Champagne-themed” but are being coy about details at this point. They do promise a secret drink menu, rotating featured Champagnes, 360-degree bar, attentive service and extreme attention to detail. Decor elements will include “illuminated orbs” that will evoke Champagne bubbles.

The 4,090-square foot Gatsby’s is the second wine-centric spot to be announced for Resorts World, following Southern California-based Wally’s Wine & Spirits. It will open with the resort this summer.

