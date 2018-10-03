Food

Shake Shack introduces hockey-themed burger for Knights opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2018 - 11:15 pm
 

Southern Nevada Shake Shacks will introduce a hockey-themed burger, the Slapshot, at a pop-up at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena from 3-7 p.m. Thursday before the Golden Knights’ season opener vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. The burger won’t be available in permanent outlets until Oct. 16. Ironically the provolone double cheeseburger topped with crispy pickles, onion and garlic mayo on a potato bun will be in all valley Shacks except the one inside the arena.

French toast in spotlight

Michael Mina’s Bardot Brasserie will be featured on an episode of The Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” at 9 p.m. Thursday. The restaurant’s brioche French toast is called out by celebrity chef Scott Conant, whose Masso Osteria is at Red Rock Resort.

Locals bakers on TV

Las Vegas baker Holly Webster and her daughter, Grace, will be on Buddy Valastro’s “Bake it Like Buddy” at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Discovery Family Channel.

School hosts chef, author

Chef/writer Mary Ann Esposito, whose “Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito” runs on Vegas PBS, will host a cooking demonstration and luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Northwest Career and Technical Academy. Tickets, at $60 for the luncheon, $99 with an autographed cookbook, are at vegaspbs.org/tickets.

Love your Smashburger?

In the spirit of Pasta-Pass madness, Smashburger is offering the $100 Smash Pass, which provides for an entree daily from Nov. 5 through Feb. 14, at smashburger.com.

Openings

The Works Kitchen has opened at Game Works at Town Square.

A second valley location of Bok Bok Chicken has opened at 725 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

Taco Bell says it will expand its flagship cantina on the Strip and open a second cantina, on Fremont Street downtown, next year.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.

