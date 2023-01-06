Shaquille O’Neal opening second Big Chicken restaurant in Las Vegas

The NBA legend is one of three owners of the fast-casual chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches.

The site of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal’s new restaurant, Big Chicken, on Friday, Jan., 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Bok-bok. The big man has a new Big Chicken.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is opening a second Big Chicken restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley. The new store, at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave. in Spring Valley, will debut on Jan. 12, as announced Wednesday on the Facebook page for the new location.

The first Big Chicken in Vegas launched in 2018 on Paradise Road. O’Neal is one of three owners of the fast-casual franchise that currently can be found in 10 states and on Carnival Cruise ships. Franchising industry reports indicate Big Chicken has more than 150 stores in development nationally.

Chicken sandwiches like a Shaq Attack jabbed with jalapeño slaw and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce, or an Uncle Jerome built with Nashville hot chicken, anchor the menu. Other items include sides like a heap of dirty fries (bacon, cheese sauce, banana peppers) and sweets like big cookies and banana pudding ice cream sandwiches.

Big Chicken Shaq, a 2018 Facebook show, covered the debut of the brand.

