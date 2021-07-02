105°F
Show your patriotic spirit with tacos in colors of the flag

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2021 - 1:46 pm
 
Madero Street Tacos' handmade patriotic tortilla. (Madero Street Tacos)
Madero Street Tacos' handmade patriotic tortilla. (Madero Street Tacos)

Red, white and blue desserts are older than Uncle Sam’s hat. If you want a different taste of patriotism in honor of the Fourth of July, consider a taco on a flag-colored tortilla from Madero Street Tacos in downtown Las Vegas.

The handmade tortillas will be available only on Saturday, since Madero is closed Sundays. You can get any taco on the menu ($3 to $5) on the colored tortillas at no extra charge, while supplies last, although those with large orders are asked to make them today by phone or in person.

Madero Street Tacos is at 616 E. Carson Ave. Call (725) 204-6969.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

