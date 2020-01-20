Slider spot Moon Palace opens at Palazzo

With no advance notice, David Chang officially opened Moon Palace, his slider spot at Palazzo, on Monday morning.

Not Beef Tasty (left), Half Dip, Beef Tasty and two types of hot chips (plain on left, honey butter on right) at Moon Palace. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Menu at David Chang's Moon Palace (Al Mancini, Las vegas Review-Journal)

Menu descriptions at David Chang's Moon Palace. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Chang at Moon Palace on opening day. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Chang chats with some of the first customers at his new slider spot, Moon Palace. (Al Mancini, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With no advance notice, David Chang officially opened Moon Palace, his slider spot at Palazzo, on Monday morning. Chang was on hand, overseeing the operation in the open kitchen and chatting with guests, as the first sandwiches came off the griddle.

The primary item on the Moon Palace menu is known as a Tasty: a griddled patty topped with cheese and caramelized onions served on a pair of King’s Hawaiian rolls. They’re offered in single or double-decker sizes of either beef or “not beef” varieties, with Impossible Burger serving as the base of the “not beef” version. Guests can accompany them with an order of hot potato chips, either plain or in a sweet and salty honey butter flavor. The sole dessert option, the Half Dip, features marshmallow fluff sandwiched between a pair of pancakes, half-dipped in chocolate. For beverages, Moon Palace offers three types of beer, fountain sodas and fresh made iced tea.

The restaurant is currently open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. The menu and the hours are expected to expand.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.