South Point among places for steak during 2019 NFR

South Point's Don Vito's Italian Restaurant will become a mirror of its Silverado Steakhouse during NFR. (South Point)

Anthony's Prime Steak & Seafood serves plenty of steaks, as well as this chocolate souffle. (M Resort)

During NFR 2018, the Silverado Steakhouse and Don Vito's served 6,588 steaks and/or cuts of prime rib. (South Point)

The Bootlegger Bistro has been family owned since 1972. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

If you’re wondering how much South Point rodeo fans love their beef, consider this: The resort has a sort of shadow steakhouse during NFR. From Dec. 4 through Dec. 14, Don Vito’s Italian Restaurant will become Don Vito’s Steak House, mimicking the Silverado Steakhouse menu with five additional Don Vito’s entrees. There’s clearly a demand; last year the duo served 6,588 steaks and/or cuts of prime rib during NFR. For reservations, call 702-797-8075 or visit southpointcasino.com.

And here are a few additional choices, both within the South Point — whose arena will host the Ariat World Series of Team Roping Dec. 7-17 — and nearby.

Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood

Besides the best Oysters Rockefeller (a signature dish) you’re likely to find anywhere, Anthony’s offers seven steak cuts, and you can get them with lobster, shrimp, crab, foie gras or one of three sauces. Plus there’s fish, shellfish, lamb — even a bison tenderloin, with foie gras and perigord sauce. A dozen appetizer choices and even more in the way of side dishes are all served in a sedate, elegant atmosphere with polished service.

M Resort, 702-797-1000, themresort.com

Bootlegger Bistro

Every once in a while, a cowboy gets a cravin’ for Italian, which is what you’ll find at the Bootlegger, a Las Vegas institution since 1972, although originally in a different location. It’s still family owned, still uses Mama Maria’s recipes on a red-sauce-heavy menu of favorites such as the house-specialty baked lasagna, Manicotti al Forno and Pappardelle Bolognese. Don’t miss the delectable panetti with dipping sauce, or impromptu performances by local and national musicians.

7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 702-736-4939, bootleggerlasvegas.com

Primarily Prime Rib

Another member of the South Point’s beef-centric restaurant portfolio, this one focuses — you guessed it — on prime rib instead of steak. It’s served in four cuts ranging from 10 to 26 ounces plus one served blackened Cajun-style. But PPR offers a steak as well, and salmon, pork and pasta, plus one of the more interesting vegetarian dishes around, a potato basket filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, peas and asparagus in garlic oil.

South Point, 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com

Twin Creeks Steakhouse

Twin Creeks recently added a plant-based menu — four appetizers, three entrees and four side dishes — for those vegan and vegetarian cowboys out there — but this is, after all, a steakhouse, and six cuts, plus two cuts of prime rib, are on the menu. With numerous accompaniments, seven sauce choices and 15 sides you’re unlikely to be bored, but just in case, you could opt for lamb, short ribs, lobster, crab, scallops, shrimp or halibut.

Silverton, 866-722-4608, silvertoncasino.com

