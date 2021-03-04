St. Patrick’s Day promises specials tastier than green beer

McMullen’s Irish Pub, Rí Rá and Nine Fine Irishmen will all be party central, but lots of spots that don’t usually skew Irish will celebrate the wearin’ of the green.

It’s said that everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, and considering the way Las Vegas likes to celebrate the wearin’ of the green, it’s not just a bunch of blarney.

Just a few years ago, it seemed there was an Irish pub with interior imported from the auld sod and an Irish publican in every other casino and in several neighborhoods. The selection has slimmed down quite a bit, but March 17 will bring plenty of Irish music, dancing, assorted shenanigans and of course food and drink specials to McMullan’s Irish Pub at 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., Rí Rá at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Nine Fine Irishmen at New York New York.

Just about every restaurant and bar in the area, though, will serve green, red and regular ol’ beer and all manner of specialty cocktails, and a number of them are planning Irish food specials. Unless otherwise noted, these will be available on March 17 only:

The Brass Fork

This spot at Palace Station will offer a themed menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including beer cheddar soup, $4.99; corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, $13.99; shepherd’s pie, $12.99; and doughnut bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and Jameson caramel sauce, $4.99. palacestation.com

Coronado Cafe

The cafe at the South Point will serve a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. of Guinness-marinated sirloin steak with two eggs, boxty potato cakes and Irish soda bread, $9.95, and a special from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. of O’Flaherty’s Split Pea Soup or Emerald Isle Salad Bowl; and corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes and carrots, or an “Irish” Reuben, $11.95; plus bread pudding with Jameson’s whiskey sauce, $3.95. southpointcasino.com

Distill and Remedy’s

All locations are celebrating all month with the Guinness Burger, beef chargrilled in Guinness glaze with sriracha and Guinness-candied bacon, crispy-fried red peppers, shredded lettuce and house-made Guinness aioli on a brioche bun with a side dish, $10.95. distillbar.com, remedystavern.com

Earl Grey Cafe

This cafe at the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin will serve a three-course dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: potato-leek soup, corned beef with cabbage and onions, red potatoes and baby carrots, and dark chocolate Guinness cake, $19.99. theresortatsummerlin.com

Flippin’ Good Chicken, Burgers & Beer

This downtown hang at 505 E. Fremont St. will serve the Lucky Burger, a grilled beef patty topped with house-made shredded corned beef, melted cheddar and brown mustard relish, served with house-made fries, $14.95, March 8-17. flippingood.com

Kona Grill

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., will serve $6 corned beef sliders for dinner, takeout and delivery March 15-20. konagrill.com

Landini’s Pizzeria

This new pizzeria at 9440 W. Russell Road will serve the San Patrizio Pizza, topped with chicken, spinach, onions, artichokes and house-made pesto sauce, $25.50 for 18-inch or $17.50 for 12-inch, for dine-in or carryout. landinispizzeria.com

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

The restaurant at 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway that’s known for prime rib will serve a special corned beef dinner March 17-21, with cabbage, glazed carrots and potatoes, for dine-in or takeout, $29. lawrysonline.com At 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, Lawry’s will host “The Celtic Kick-Off Caper” murder-mystery dinner. It’s $115; reserve at atouchofmystery.com.

Lucky Penny

These newly reborn spots at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort will serve a themed menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including colcannon soup, $4.99; corned beef with roasted cabbage, potatoes and brown-butter-glazed carrots, $15.99; shepherd’s pie, $14.99; and Irish cream cheesecake, $6.99. redrockresort.com, greenvalleyranch.com

Nacho Daddy

All three locations are serving Irish Nacho through March 17: potato chips smothered in melted cheddar and jack cheeses, queso, house-made shredded corned beef, brown mustard relish and scallions, $18.95. nachodaddy.com

PT’s Wings & Sports

The Strat spot will offer deviled green eggs and ham, $7, and Irish corned beef nachos, $17. strat.com

Sean Patrick’s Pub & Grill

All four locations, which will give out free St. Patrick’s Day T-shirts while supplies last, will serve fish and chips, $14; corned beef and cabbage, $14; potato soup, $6 per cup or $9 per bowl; a Jameson wing basket, $13; Drunken Skins, $10; and the Pub Classic Burger with fries, $12. ptstaverns.com

Sourdough Cafe

This cafe at both Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Boulder will serve corned beef and cabbage, $12, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. arizonacharliesdecatur.com, arizonacharliesboulder.com

STK Steakhouse

The steakhouse at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will have corned beef sliders for $7 each during happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays) March 15-21; they’ll be $29 for three during regular dinner service. stksteakhouse.com

STRAT Cafe

Lucky Irish specials will be corned beef hash, $14, and corned beef and cabbage, $16. strat.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.