Summerlin restaurateur’s STRoLL is doughy and cheesy

If you haven’t heard of a STRoLL, it’s because the Las Vegas creation hasn’t quite taken off. But Frankie Lee — known to many as “Frankie Pepperoni” — is trying to change that by featuring STRoLLs at his new Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin. The hybrid of a stromboli and calzone, a STRoLL is a thin sheet of bread dough rolled around any of a number of fillings and baked until the crust gets crispy. Among the variations are the Summerlin STRoLL, with ham, salami, pepperoni, cherry pepper relish, mozzarella and marinara, and the Ay-Yo Philly, with Philly steak, grilled onions and a mix of mozzarella and American cheeses. They’re $14 each.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella