Summerlin’s Market Place Buffet to reopen for Thursday dinner

The Market Place Buffet at the Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin will reopen for the first time since the shutdown, serving weekend brunch and dinner.

The Market Place Buffet will reopen Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown. (Rampart Casino)

The Sweet Shoppe is one of a number of stations on the Market Place Buffet route. (Rampart Casino)

Summerlin, start your appetites.

The Market Place Buffet at the Rampart Casino at The Resort at Summerlin will reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday — including its outdoor patio, set amid the resort’s lush gardens.

The buffet will once again serve a variety of American foods and those with international flavors. The Carvery offers prime rib and rotisserie meats, the Farm Stand is a source of produce and soups, Euro has Mediterranean dishes including brick-oven pizzas, Global features a variety of Asian favorites and The Sweet Shoppe has house-made pastries and other sweets. Draft beers and wines also are available.

Initial hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays for the prime rib dinner buffet (with bottomless beer and wine for an extra $7.99) and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for the Champagne brunch. They’re $29.99 each.

