Summertime cocktail El Cazo served with playing card

The El Cazo, with Mt. Gay rum, Cointreau Noir, fresh sour, grapefruit juice, orange juice and seasonal fruit at Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

From Bandito, the new Hughes Center Mexican spot, comes El Cazo, a summertime rum-based cocktail accented with flavors of grapefruit, orange juice and orange liqueur.

Like all of Bandito’s drinks, it’s served with a card from the Mexican bingo-style game Loteria. We hear the bar team may be working on some sort of drinking-related game to utilize them.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. Mount Gay Rum

■ 1 oz. Cointreau Noir

■ 1 oz. fresh lime sour

■ 3/4 oz. grapefruit juice

■ 3/4 oz. orange juice

■ lime wheel

■ lemon wheel

Directions

■ Mix rum, Cointreau Noir, lime sour, grapefruit juice and orange juice. Shake with ice. Strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel and lemon wheel.