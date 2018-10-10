Taste of the Town readers spot hard-to-find items in Las Vegas

Fried green tomatoes are a delicious specialty item not widely available in Las Vegas restaurants, but readers have spotted them for W.D. Davenport Jr.

Oct. 10, 2018

Fried green tomatoes are a delicious specialty item not widely available in Las Vegas restaurants, but readers have spotted them for W.D. Davenport Jr.

Ann Brown and Barbara Sambrano recommended Hash House A Go Go, which has five locations in the valley, and Brown also recommended The Hush Puppy Restaurant, which is at 7185 W. Charleston Blvd. and 1820 N. Nellis Blvd. And Len Granick recommended LoLo’s Chicken & Waffles at 2040 N. Rainbow Blvd.

For Fran Ernest, Brown said she can find Dennison’s No Beans Chili Con Carne at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road.

And for Lana Reich, Cindy Pitochelli recommended Dorot’s frozen herb cubes from Trader Joe’s, adding that she’s seen garlic, basil and cilantro.

More on bialys: Helene Golston and Penny Goldin both recommended Life’s a Bagel at 2223 N. Rampart Blvd.

More reader requests

Jeff Chadwell is looking for a local source for Pibb Extra in bottles or cans.

Don Berman is looking for a local restaurant that serves seafood gumbo made without sausage.

Arthur Richard Ward is looking for a local source for pineapple/yellow-meat watermelons.

Elaine Irwin is looking for small, delicately cooked frog legs, sometimes called roadhouse style.

And Walter J. Wolak is looking for a reliable source for honey-roasted crunchy-style peanut butter in either 16-ounce or 48-ounce containers, adding, “nearly all of the peanut butter manufacturers make this type, but rarely can you find it on store shelves,” although creamy honey-roasted is readily available.

Readers?

