Thanksgiving dinner: Options for dining out in Las Vegas

Let’s talk turkey, aka the eternal Thanksgiving quandary. If you cook at home, dirty dishes ensue but so do leftovers. If you dine out, leftovers yield to convenience. This year, if you’ve come down on the side of going out, here are some options for restaurants making fare of fowl with prix fixe menus or dinners on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are typically required.

On the Strip

Aria: Bardot Brasserie is serving a three-course menu (charcuterie, artisan cheeses, endive salad for first course; heritage roast turkey and Cognac-glazed ham for second course; and pumpkin and pecan pies for dessert) for $115 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Caesars Palace (Forum Shops): Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is serving sliced turkey breast (plus leg and thigh confit), traditional fixings and pumpkin chiffon pie for $69.95 adults, $34.95 children 5 to 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Beauty & Essex is presenting a Mary’s Farm free-range turkey dinner with sides for $48 from 3 to 9 p.m., and STK Steakhouse is presenting a two-course menu (free-range turkey with foie gras stuffing and sides, spiced pumpkin pie) for $79 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cromwell: Giada is presenting a four-course menu (choice of salad from three options; choice of lemon spaghetti, bucatini or butternut squash soup; choice of turkey, salmon or petite filet, all with sides; choice of dessert from three options) for $119.99 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Fashion Show: The Capital Grille is offering a turkey dinner with sides for $47 adults, $17 children, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with additional pricing for sides for the table and for dessert.

Flamingo: Bugsy & Meyer’s Steak House is showcasing a three-course menu (choice of soup or pheasant foie gras pot pie; choice of roast turkey or prime rib, with sides; pumpkin spice cheesecake) for $105 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Four Seasons: Veranda is featuring a four-course menu (choice of pear salad or diver scallops, butternut squash soup, choice of roast turkey or grilled branzino, dessert buffet) for $95 adults, $45 children 6 to 12, from noon to 10 p.m.

Harrah’s Las Vegas: Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering a three-course menu (choice of soup or salad; choice of turkey breast or surf and turf, with sides; pumpkin cheesecake) for $110 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Linq Promenade: Virgil’s Real BBQ is featuring a plated dinner with smoked turkey and giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes, candied Brussels sprouts, Creole green beans, cranberry sauce and buttermilk biscuits for $42.95 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mandalay Bay: House of Blues is serving a three-course menu (soup or salad, roast turkey with sides, pumpkin roll) for $50 from 5 p.m.

Paris Las Vegas: Eiffel Tower Restaurant is featuring a three-course menu (butternut squash soup, turkey with dressing, pecan pie) for $98 from 2 to 10 p.m., and Gordon Ramsay Steak is featuring a three-course menu (soup or salad, heritage turkey breast with sides, choice of pumpkin cheesecake or sticky toffee pudding) for $89.95 (add $75 for wine pairings) from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Resorts World: Carversteak is offering a Diestel Farm organic turkey dinner with sides for $69 from 5 to 10 p.m., and Crossroads Kitchen is offering a four-course plant-based menu (salad; choice of breaded scallopini or pulled king oyster mushrooms, with sides; choice of pumpkin mousse cheesecake or cranberry sorbet) for $65 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place: Rí Rá Irish Pub is serving a turkey dinner with sides ($27.25) or Kilbeggan salmon with sides ($26.25) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Strat: McCall’s Heartland Grill is serving a two-course menu (smoked turkey leg with sides, pumpkin trifle) for $55 from 4 to 10 p.m., and Strat Café is serving a three-course menu (salad, roast turkey, white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake) for $48 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Treasure Island: Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que is sending out a three-course menu (soup or salad, roast turkey with sides, pumpkin pecan pie) for $50 from noon to midnight, and Phil’s Steak House is serving a three-course menu (soup or salad, white meat turkey confit and dark meat turkey roulade, pumpkin pie) for $65 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The Venetian: Delmonico Steakhouse is offering a braised dark meat and roast turkey breast dinner with sides for $46 from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and Trustworthy Brewing Co. is offering a five-course menu (Trustworthy deviled eggs, butternut squash soup, salad, hickory-smoked turkey breast with sides, pumpkin pie) for $48 (add $12 for beer pairings) from noon to 9 p.m.

Off the Strip

Aliante Casino: Bistro 57 is serving a three-course menu (bisque or salad, herbed turkey with sides, lemon ricotta pie) for $32 from 3 to 10 p.m., and Mrkt Sea & Land is serving a three-course menu (soup or salad, organic free-range turkey with sides, pumpkin cheesecake trifle) for $55 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: Sourdough Café is presenting a three-course menu (soup or salad, turkey or honey-glazed ham with sides, pumpkin or pecan pie) for $18.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

California Hotel: Market Street Cafe is offering a three-course Hawaiian-inspired menu (aloha meatballs, choice of pineapple-glazed ham or kalua turkey with sides, haupia pumpkin pie) for $19 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Redwood Steakhouse is offering a three-course menu (butternut squash soup, tom turkey with sides, pumpkin pie) for $45 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Cannery: Carve Prime Rib is presenting a three-course menu (bisque or salad, ham steak or turkey with sides, pumpkin pie) for $39 from 3 to 9 p.m., and Victory’s Café is presenting a three-course menu (soup or salad, roast turkey or baked him with sides, choice of pie à la mode) for $19.99 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Circa Resort: Barry’s Downtown Prime is sending out an organic turkey dinner with sides for $69 from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Downtown Grand: Freedom Beat is featuring a turkey or honey-glazed ham dinner, both with sides and dessert, for $40 from 2 to 9 p.m., and Triple George is featuring a three-course menu (choice of starter, roast turkey breast and braised turkey leg, choice of dessert) for $75 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Emerald Island: Emerald Island Grille is showcasing a three-course menu (squash bisque, roast turkey breast with sides, pumpkin pie) for $13.99 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ferraro’s Ristorante is offering a three-course menu (choice of starter from four options, free-range turkey with sides, choice of dessert from three options) for $69 adults, $20 children 12 and younger, from noon to 9 p.m.

Green Valley Ranch: Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is presenting a three-course menu (soup or salad; choice of homemade tagliatelle or of roast turkey or Florentine steak, both with sides; choice of dessert) for $65 from 1 to 9 p.m.

JW Marriott/Rampart Casino: Hawthorn Grill is sending out a three-course menu (bisque or salad; beef Wellington, turkey roulade or stuffed acorn squash, with sides; crème brûlée) for $85 from 4 to 8 p.m., and Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro is offering a three-course menu (salad, zuppa Toscana or risotto; turkey scallopini or seared grouper; pumpkin cheesecake tart) for $65 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Orleans: Alder & Birch is serving a four-course menu (lump crab napoleon, bisque or salad, roast turkey with sides, pumpkin cheesecake) for $55 from 3 to 9 p.m., and Bailiwick All American Pub & Eatery is offering a four-course menu (bruschetta, soup or salad, turkey breast, pumpkin tiramisù) for $36 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Palace Station: Tailgate Social & Sports Grill is featuring a turkey dinner with classic sides for $27 from noon to 9 p.m.

Palms: A.Y.C.E. Buffet is offering all-you-can-enjoy soups, salads, main courses (turkey, prime rib, pork belly, salmon), fixings (traditional to international) and more for $58.99 adults, $48.99 children, from 2 to 9 p.m., and Scotch 80 Prime is offering a three-course menu (kabocha soup, young tom turkey with sides, pear tarte Tatin) for $55 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Plaza: Hash House A Go Go is serving a roast turkey dinner with sides and pumpkin pie for $23.99 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Oscar’s Steakhouse is serving a three-course menu (turkey, butternut squash soup, choice of pie) for $85 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Rainbow Club: Triple B (Brooks Brothers Burgers) is featuring a three-course menu (creamy mushroom soup, roast turkey breast with sides, pumpkin pie) for $13.99 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Rock Resort: Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar is sending out a three-course menu (bisque or salad, turkey with sides, apple or pumpkin pie) for $65 from 1 to9 p.m.

Silverton: Sundance Grill is offering a three-course menu (bisque or salad, herb-brined turkey with sides, pumpkin swirl cake) for $30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Twin Creeks Steakhouse is offering an organic turkey dinner with sides for $50 from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

South Point: Garden Buffet is showcasing its extensive all-you-can-enjoy salad bar, carving station (including roast turkey and prime rib of beef), and dessert bar for $26.95 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (two draft beers or glasses of wine, sparkling wine or sangria included beginning 11 a.m.). Silverado Steakhouse is serving a four-course menu (shrimp cocktail, duck strudel or roasted Brussels sprouts; bisque, salad or salad bowl; salmon, young turkey or tournedos of beef, with sides; and pumpkin pie, s’mores cake or pecan tart), with a bottle of wine, for $59 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Sparrow + Wolf is presenting a four-course menu (cranberry curry sourdough, red-wine poached apple, endive and marinated beets, and crisp Half Bird chicken roulade for first course; chestnut and mushroom dumpling for second course; roasted duck breast with sides for third course; and Freed’s Bakery challah bread pudding for fourth course) for $75 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Suncoast: 90 Ninety Bar & Grill is featuring a turkey dinner with sides for $24.95 from 2 p.m., and SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar is featuring a three-course menu (salad, turkey with sides, pumpkin cheesecake with fresh berries) for $46 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Tuscany Suites: Marilyn’s Café is offering a three-course menu (soup or salad, turkey or ham with sides, pumpkin pie) for $17.99 from 11 a.. to 8 p.m.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: Kassi Beach House is serving a four-course menu (charcuterie board to start; gnocchi, arancini and braciole for the second course; zuppa di pesce and turkey roulade with sides for the third course; pumpkin upside-down cake for dessert) for $65 (add $36 for wine and cocktail pairings) from noon to 9 p.m.

