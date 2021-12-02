The Cake Boss’ new joint, plus Bobby Flay, holiday events and more

A number of restaurant openings are announced, including additional spots from Buddy Valastro and Bobby Flay, while others announce a variety of holiday events.

Bobby Flay in front of Bobby's Burgers. (Caesars Entertainment)

Apple Pie Chimichanga at El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina. (Bronson Loftin)

Restaurant Week starts Monday at Eataly. (Eataly)

An anniversary mini-cupcake flight at Lucky Penny at Green Valley Ranch Resort. (Station Casinos)

Forever Young anniversary cocktail at Green Valley Ranch Resort. (Station Casinos)

Creekstone Farms Tomahawk for Two at Twin Creeks Steakhouse. (Silverton)

Cake Boss to open Boss Cafe

Buddy Valastro, star of the TLC series “Cake Boss” and operator of Buddy V’s Ristorante, Carlo’s Bakery and PizzaCake on the Strip, announced Wednesday that he’ll open Boss Cafe early next year at The Linq. The cafe, with fare inspired by the neighborhood delis and markets in New York and New Jersey familiar to Valastro and his family, will serve fresh breads, Italian sandwiches, pizzas, a mozzarella bar with the cheese made in-house, sweets and pastries.

El Luchador opens in Henderson

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina has opened a second location, at 375 N. Stephanie St., at the corner of Warm Springs Road, in Henderson. Open daily for lunch, happy hour and dinner, it serves dishes such as tableside guacamole with house-made tortilla chips, the Triple Threat Chimichanga and taco varieties such as camaron chicharron, surf and turf and carnitas ala mandarin. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The original El Luchador is at 7825 Blue Diamond Road. elluchadorlv.com

Another Old School opens

Giovanni Mauro, chef/owner of Monzu Italian Oven + Bar on West Flamingo Road and Old School Pizzeria on East Craig Road in North Las Vegas, has opened another Old School at 1930 Rock Springs Drive. The menu includes pizzas from 14 to 24 inches, including the Hard Core Old School, with rapini, black Mediterranean olives, truffle salt, cured egg yolks and white anchovies, and the Vegas Meets Italy, with scamorza, ricotta, pistachios, dates, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto and date cream, plus salads and more. pizzaoldschool.com

Bobby’s Burgers opens at Harrah’s

The second location of celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers has opened in the Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s, serving a breakfast menu of items such as the Cheesy Egg Breakfast Bowl and NYC Breakfast Sandwich, plus milkshakes, fries alone or with toppings such as cheese and bacon, and a variety of burgers. Hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. bobbyflay.com

Noodle Den set for Sahara

The Noodle Den at the Sahara is scheduled to open Dec. 8, serving hand-pulled noodles, dumplings and traditional Northern Chinese dishes, with a demonstration kitchen for guest viewing. The menu will include beef brisket hand-pulled noodle soup, kung pao chicken stir-fry with cat ear noodles, tomato and egg with knife-sliced noodles, baked sea bass with unagi sauce, and spicy cashew prawns. The Noodle Den will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 pm. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. saharalasvegas.com

Twin Creeks reopens

Twin Creeks Steakhouse at the Silverton has reopened after a COVID-related hiatus of more than a year. The restaurant has retained a number of guest favorites and added new dishes such as the Creekstone Farms 40-ounce tomahawk steak for two with lobster mashed potatoes, truffle butter, grilled asparagus, bearnaise sauce and red wine demi-glace. silvertoncasino.com

Holiday treats at Tivoli

Tivoli Village plans Sip and Shop with Santa, with complimentary holiday-themed cocktails for those 21 and older and hot chocolate and photos with Santa for the kids, from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5, and Dec. 10-11 and 17-18. A Margarita, Mojito and Craft Beer Food Truck Festival Holiday Edition is planned for 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $45, are available at limelightentertainment.com. Blitzen’s Antler Attic holiday pop-up bar will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Thursday through Dec. 23. It’s $20. vegaspopupbar.com

Drag Me to Brunch at The Stove

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will introduce its Drag Me to Brunch pop-up series at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, with doors opening at 5. Tickets start at $60 for a three-course brunch and bottle of house bubbly. Call or text chef Antonio Nunez at 702-625-5216.

Restaurant Fest at Eataly

Eataly at Park MGM plans its Restaurant Fest for Monday, Dec. 6, through Dec. 19, with a $30 two-course menu at La Pizza e La Pasta and $29 bottles of regional Italian wine. eataly.com

Bakery, jewelry at Honey Salt

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., plans a holiday pop-up bake sale and shopping bazaar from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9. The restaurant will offer a variety of sweet and savory baked goods, and owners Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla will be there to sign copies of their cookbook, “Honey Salt Food & Drink — A Culinary Scrapbook.” There also will be booths by French Cottage Bakery with baguettes and other breads, Dee Berkley Jewelry and Goldenwear handmade leather jewelry.

GVR marks its birthday

Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson is celebrating its 20th anniversary all month with specials including the Forever Young anniversary cocktail at all specialty bars and giveaways of commemorative pint glasses at all casino bars. The Forever Young is made with purple cotton candy, Belvedere, creme de violette, Luxardo maraschino liqueur and lemon juice. And the Bake Shop has created a $20 mini-cupcake flight at Lucky Penny, plus an anniversary cake display.

Lip Smacking at Resorts World

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours now offers a 2 1/2-hour walking tour of three restaurants at Resorts World — which may include Fuhu, Kusa Nori, Carversteak or ¡Viva! depending on the evening — for $199. lipsmackingfoodietours.com

