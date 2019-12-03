The Front Yard at Ellis Island casino opens its doors

CREDIT Al Mancini

The official grand opening of the Front Yard at Ellis Island is scheduled for Friday, but the beer garden, restaurant and entertainment venue opened to the public a week early. After a week of private tastings and another week of so-called “friends and family” dates for invited guests, the casino’s marketing director Chrstina Ellis used social media to invite the public to the space last Friday.

“We opened our doors on Friday, the night after Thanksgiving,” Ellis says. “So we were able to capture some of that drinking night, day after Thanksgiving, where everybody’s kind of sick of their families. People were able to come, try some of the food, and all of that stuff.”

The Front Yard has been opening each day since at 3 p.m., allowing guests to sample a dozen house-made beers on tap, signature cocktails and a new menu that includes flatbreads designed by the team from Metro Pizza. But this still qualifies as a “soft opening,” which means they may still be tweaking some details.

