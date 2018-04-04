The Golden Tiki to feature ‘Cocktails with The King’

There are those of us who firmly believe Elvis Presley is alive and well and working as an Elvis impersonator, and it seems we’ve found a kindred spirit in Branden Powers , co-owner of The Golden Tiki at 3939 Spring Mountain Road. Powers — who’s never been one to shy away from a good story — was in a local dive bar in February when he encountered a singer whose physical and vocal resemblance to The King were uncanny, according to Powers. But you be the judge. “Cocktails with The King” will feature this performer from 2-6 p.m. Saturdays starting this weekend at The Golden Tiki. Happy hour specials include $5 mai tais, and other drinks and food for half price. For the record: Elvis would be more than 80 years old, but who knows? Maybe he cleaned up his act and is remarkably well preserved.

There are those of us who firmly believe Elvis Presley is alive and well and working as an Elvis impersonator, and it seems we’ve found a kindred spirit in Branden Powers, co-owner of The Golden Tiki at 3939 Spring Mountain Road. Powers — who’s never been one to shy away from a good story — was in a local dive bar in February when he encountered a singer whose physical and vocal resemblance to The King were uncanny, according to Powers. But you be the judge. “Cocktails with The King” will feature this performer from 2-6 p.m. Saturdays starting this weekend at The Golden Tiki. Happy hour specials include $5 mai tais, and other drinks and food for half price. For the record: Elvis would be more than 80 years old, but who knows? Maybe he cleaned up his act and is remarkably well preserved.

Esther’s alfresco

Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District soft-opened its back patio over the weekend, adding 30 seats. But for the next few weeks, its availability will revolve around ongoing design work.

Mina takes over at Harvest

Michael Mina will be the guest chef for the next Snack Wagon Takeover at Bellagio’s Harvest. He’ll serve guests in the restaurant’s lounge section from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Chefs team up for pop-up

The Kitchen at Atomic’s Justin Kingsley Hall has invited former D.O.C.G. executive chef Gina Marinelli to join him for a special pop-up dinner Monday. One Night, Two Chefs, Three Courses, Fo(u)r a Good Cause will benefit the Urban Seed Foundation. The all-inclusive $85 ticket price includes a cocktail reception with small bites, three savory courses and dessert. urbanseedfoundation.org.

Symon bringing Mabel’s west

The Palms has confirmed that Michael Symon’s new barbecue restaurant will be called Mabel’s BBQ. The news isn’t a surprise, since that’s also the name of the celebrity chef’s Cleveland barbecue joint.

Food fest or foolery?

It appeared to be an April Fool’s joke Sunday when Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard posted a press release on Facebook announcing a new food festival called Vegas UnStripped (by Locals) the same weekend as Vegas Uncork’d. It teased Howard and chefs from Metro Pizza, Other Mama, Esther’s Kitchen, The Black Sheep, Paid In Full, The Kitchen At Atomic, Flock & Fowl and District One at “a super cool location downtown that will be announced shortly.” But it also joked about people figuring out “whether this is actually real or not,” and linked to a ticket site that wasn’t operating. The vague social media posts continue, and the site for tickets to the possible May 12 event is now live at m.bpt.me/event/3388226.

Closings

Two more restaurants at Downtown Summerlin have shuttered. Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar closed last weekend, on the heels of Fogo de Chao.

