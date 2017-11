Here’s an opportunity to imbibe some purple passion and help a good cause at the same time. The Violet is a mix of Empress gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, sugar water and lemon, served in a glass with a sugared rim and garnished with a slice of fresh fig.

Here’s an opportunity to imbibe some purple passion and help a good cause at the same time. The Violet is a mix of Empress gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, sugar water and lemon, served in a glass with a sugared rim and garnished with a slice of fresh fig. All profits from sales of it during November will be donated to Keep Memory Alive in observation of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. It’s $10

at Therapy, 518 Fremont St.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella