Food

Therapy serves red, white and blue drinks for Memorial Day

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2017 - 6:05 pm
 

Hooray for the red, white and blue! Therapy in downtown Las Vegas has created the Rocket Shot and the Star Spangled Lemonade in honor of Memorial Day. The Rocket Shot, which contains Malibu rum, grenadine and blue Curacao, is made by pouring the first two into the glass carefully and layering on the third with a bar spoon. It’s $5. The Star Spangled Lemonade, which features tequila and blueberry liqueur, is $10, and both will be available from Friday through Monday.

