This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Smoked Burgers & BBQ

Smoked Burgers & BBQ

Barbecue bonanza

Smoked Burgers & BBQ at the Forum Shops at Caesars has introduced an all-you-can-eat option covering seven types of barbecued meats (burnt ends, smoked chicken wings, Louisiana hot links, barbecued pork, smoked chicken, St. Louis ribs and beef sliders) and eight sides for $49. There’s an all-you-can-drink option, too, for well liquors, cocktails and draft beers.

Dry-aged day

Eataly at Park MGM on Friday will offer 50 percent off select dry-aged steaks — prime dry-aged boneless rib-eye, prime dry-aged Porterhouse and prime dry-aged bone-in New York strip. They can be taken home for cooking or cooked at Eataly for eating in.

Bourbon dinner

A bourbon-pairing dinner with Woodford Reserve Distillery will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Parian Ballroom at the JW Marriott. Starting with a cocktail reception with passed canapes, the three-course dinner of chilled Maine lobster, Louisville short rib and Belgian dark chocolate brulee and sticky toffee pudding is $99. For reservations, call the hotel concierge at 702-869-7803.

Barbecue dinner

Guest chef Chip Kurth of Bad to the Bone BBQ will prepare a barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. in Boulder City. The meats will be mesquite lime tri tip, pulled pork and Competition Chicken, with jalapeno cornbread fritters, Lynn’s Famous Jicama Slaw and Double Cheesy Mac N Cheese, and housemade ice cream with smoked brown sugar pecans for dessert. It’s $40; email forgesocialhouse@gmail.com.

Dishes by Su

The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, has introduced a menu by chef Sheridan Su of Flock and Fowl and Fat Choy. It includes such dishes as Su’s famous pork belly bao, Mermaid Lisa’s Hot Lil’ Tots and kung pao brussels sprouts.