This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink

The dining room at MB Steak on Thursday, Aug 31, 2017, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

New spring menu at MB Steak

MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel has introduced its spring menu, including salt-crusted sea bass with extra-virgin olive oil, charred lemon and capers, cracked tableside for two at market price. Other new dishes are a bourbon-brined double pork chop with collard greens and charred ramps, $38; and roasted beet salad with dill yogurt, bresaola and pumpernickel croutons, $18.

Big Whiskey’s bash

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar in Town Square will mark its grand opening Friday with the popping of its first Maker’s Mark whiskey barrel, and the contents of the barrel will be poured for a celebratory toast. Drink specials will be offered Friday through Sunday. Call 702-983-2900 or visit bigwhiskeys.com.

Pizza and Prosecco

Chef Scott Conant will greet guests as he marks the first anniversary of his Masso Osteria at Red Rock Resort with Pizza and Prosecco from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. The event, with passed appetizers and pizza stations and featuring Masso Osteria’s most requested dishes, is $45 inclusive, with tickets at opentable.com.

Big fish at Big Jerk

Big Jerk Caribbean Cuisine, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is featuring whole red snapper on Fridays. Served with a side and drink, it’s available jerk-grilled or fried, at market price.

Buffet bargain

In celebration of its 10th anniversary this month, the M Resort is offering $10 off its Studio B buffet every Saturday in March. Other anniversary events include giveaways and a fireworks display.