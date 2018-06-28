This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Pulled Pork and Waffles - Anthony Mair

New brunch at Pub 1842

Pub 1842 at the MGM Grand has introduced brunch service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Selections include The Pig and The Waffle, with Carolina-style pulled pork, two eggs, a cheddar-chive cornbread waffle and chipotle crema, $20; a Monte Cristo, $21; shrimp and grits, $24; and smoked beef brisket hash with fried potatoes and eggs, $23.

Scotch pairing

An Evening With Macallan is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The four courses of the dinner, including an entree of filet mignon with shiitake red wine reduction and polenta, each will be paired with a Macallan single-malt Scotch whiskey. It’s $199; call 702-361-1661.

BBQ Fest

The next in the series of monthlong specials in celebration of summer at The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is July’s Great American BBQ Fest, from Saturday through Aug. 2. It’ll include carved-to-order meats such as smoked brisket, slow-roasted whole barbecued pig and smoked turkey legs, as well as ahi tuna poke, cedar-plank barbecued salmon, lime-marinated corn on the cob, summer berry pie and s’mores.

Vegan menu

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort has introduced a vegan menu with rotating selections. Current choices include king trumpet “calamari,” $14; stuffed eggplant, $25; cauliflower steak with fava beans and herb salad, $25; and carrot cake with caramel sauce and cinnamon sorbet, $10.

Beer and rose

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will offer Beer and Rose Thursdays, starting Thursday. From 6 to 8 p.m. each week through Aug. 30, Budweiser pints and Stemmari rose by the glass will be $5, and there will be live entertainment.