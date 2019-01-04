This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Peperu (Factory Kitchen)

Factory Kitchen extends its hours

The Factory Kitchen, which served only dinner for a few days after its New Year’s Eve opening, will begin serving lunch Friday. The new hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The restaurant, which is at The Venetian, serves time-honored Italian dishes with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

VGK game menu

Best Friend, Roy Choi’s new L.A.-cuisine restaurant at Park MGM, is offering a discounted menu of $10 dishes before and after Golden Knights games (home and away). On the menu — which spells “skate” — are spicy cold noodles, kimchi fried rice, A-Frame OG Ribs, three tacos and elote (Mexican street corn).

Seasonal choices

Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin has introduced seasonal specials, including burrata and fresh figs; a salad of spinach, radicchio, persimmons, pumpkin seeds and roasted butternut squash with a sherry vinaigrette; Burnt Lemon Chicken; and New Bedford scallops with roasted heirloom squash and pomegranate vinaigrette. Seasonal brunch dishes include a spiced pumpkin waffle and apple pie pancakes.

Fire & Frost menu

Southern Nevada locations of Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria are offering a seasonal Fire & Frost menu with such dishes as Chicken Alla Vodka Pizza, a spinach pecan salad with dried cherries and Cranberry Winter Mule and Blood Orange Spritz cocktails.

Rhumbar and cigars

The newly reopened Rhumbar at The Mirage now offers rum-and-cigar pairings, such as an Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short Story cigar with Angostura 5-Year rum.

