This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

A roundup of the best food and drink in Las Vegas this week.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

Fight the cold with the Winter Warmer

Been a little chilly lately? Blue Ribbon aims to change that with the Winter Warmer, a beer-battered chicken breast topped with crunchy slaw and sweet honey Dijon mayo, served on a toasted pretzel bun. It’s $9.25 through the end of the month at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken at the Grand Bazaar Shops.

Sunday Roasts

Heritage Steak at The Mirage once again is offering Heritage Sunday Roasts from 5 to 10 p.m. weekly. Each event includes tableside presentation of roasted meats with sides for $75, with wine pairings $35. Menus are at mirage.com.

Brunch menu

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., has introduced a full Wake N’ Bacon brunch menu with bottomless mimosas. Featured dishes include a pork belly Benedict, fried chicken and bacon pancakes and a 50/50 omelet. The unlimited mimosas are $20. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends.

Locals night

The Barrymore at the Royal Resort, 99 Convention Center Drive, offers locals 50 percent off wines — including the restaurant’s 50 Under $50 collection — from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays. Nevada ID required.

Prime rib brunch

The Garden Buffet at the South Point now serves a prime rib brunch with bottomless mimosas for $20.95. The spread is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.