This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The dining area of Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar at 4480 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas is seen Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ferraro’s goes to Campania

The Campania region of Italy, home to Naples, is the last to be featured in the Summer Regional Menu Series at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. Entree choices for the four-course dinner are braised lamb shoulder with peas and pecorino cheese, or pink snapper with Campari tomatoes, black olives and oregano. It’s $49 through Sept. 7, and discounted wine pairings are available. Call 702-364-5300.

Food Truck Picnic

Food trucks including King’s Sausage, Truk-N-Yaki, Strip Chezze and Monti’s Smokehouse BBQ will participate in the Food Truck Picnic from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Park. Admission is free. The event will also include lawn games and pop-up bars. Bring blankets for seating or use a communal table.

Free cocktails

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch Resort is offering free tequila cocktails with entree purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Featured cocktails are the Casamigos Casa-Ginger Mint Paloma, Kiwirito and Peach Cooler. Oysters will be $1 each.

Beer dinner

595 Craft and Kitchen, Tenaya Creek Brewery and Toddy Shop chef Hemant Kisore will team up for a four-course beer dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday at 595 Craft and Kitchen, 4950 S. Rainbow Blvd. “Curries & Craft Brews” will marry craft beers with South Indian foods such as rajah masala and puttu with curry. Tickets ($65) are available at 595.

Winemaker dinner

Napa Valley wines and dishes such as Madagascar shrimp, tsipoura and Colorado prime lamb chops will be featured in a winemaker dinner from 5 to 10:45 p.m. Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s $79; reserve at 702-698-7930.