This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2019 - 10:23 am
 

Rollin’ with Mom

Want to avoid all the Mother’s Day crowds Sunday? Wait a few days, then you and Mom can really see how each other rolls. During Mom’s Sushi & Sake 101, at 8 p.m. Thursday at Ra Sushi at the Fashion Show mall, the restaurant’s team will teach participants about sushi and how to make rolls and nigiri. Sake flight pairings, edamame and miso soup will be included. It’s $50; go to eventbrite.com.

Free hummus

Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill, which has three locations in the valley, will celebrate International Hummus Day on Monday by offering a free side of hummus with every pita sandwich ordered. Choices are chicken, shrimp, kefta, braised lamb, steak, falafel, vegetarian and Caesar. They start at $9.99.

Tequila dinner

A five-course dinner, with each course paired to a Herradura Tequila cocktail, will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at El Segundo Sol at the Fashion Show mall. It’s $60; call 702-258-1211 for reservations.

Delmonico’s 20th

Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian is celebrating its 20th anniversary with menu specials through Sunday. They’ll showcase some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, such as house-cured tasso and smoked mushroom cream over angel hair pasta with fresh chives, crab-mirliton-stuffed Gulf oysters with bearnaise sauce, and Bananas Foster Ice Cream Pie.

Pour in the Alley

Mezcal will be the focus of the monthly Pour in the Alley from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Fergusons Downtown. Participants will taste the mezcals neat, over ice and as a cocktail, guided by two local mixologists, and food such as Aguachile de Camaron, the classic Oaxacan dish tlayuda, and sweet corn cakes steamed in banana leaves and dressed with Oaxacan mole negro will be served. For tickets, which are $40 and $45, go to fergusonsdowntown.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

THE LATEST