This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Chef Paco’s Signature Nieve de Naranja is one of the spring desserts being featured until the end of the month at El Dorado Cantina.

Nieve de Naranja (El Dorado Cantina)

Spring desserts at El Dorado Cantina

Chef Paco’s Signature Nieve de Naranja is one of the spring desserts being featured until the end of the month at El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. It’s house-made orange ice cream served in an organic orange with whipped cream and berries, $10. Other spring desserts are strawberries with cream, $8; a banana split, $15; and the Mangonada, a fresh mango with house-made mango sorbet, topped with Mexican Chamoy sauce and chili lime.

New lunch menu

Cipriani at Wynn Las Vegas has introduced a three-course lunch menu, priced at $29. It includes Cipriani signatures such as mozzarella di bufala, pasta e fagioli, grilled lamb chops, Chilean sea bass and Cipriani Cake. For reservations, call 702-770-7390 or visit cipriani.com.

Pinot on the Patio

SG Bar is hosting Pinot on the Patio parties from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through June 28. They will include foods such as a charcuterie board made with locally sourced cured meats and cheeses, steak frites, a fruit plate and an expanded drink selection including Blue Moon, Stella Artois, Grey Goose, Patron and Woodford Reserve. There’s also live entertainment.

Kobe beef

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort has added Kobe beef to its menu, with Kobe rib-eye at $45 an ounce, and authenticity labels available on request. The restaurant also serves a 28-day dry-aged petite filet mignon, 14-day wet-aged and 21-day dry-aged T-bone steak and filet of wagyu from Japanese-bred cattle raised in Colorado.

Updated brunch

Buddy V’s Ristorante at the Grand Canal Shoppes has revamped its brunch menu, served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekends. New dishes are the Sunday-Style Frittata, grilled sirloin with chimichurri, Buddy’s Salami & Cheese Table and desserts such as a mini-lemon meringue, chocolate mousse and a cake trio.

