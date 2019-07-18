This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Godiva soft-serve ice cream

Godiva soft-serve ice cream

Oscar's Steakhouse

No need to scream

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, Godiva is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on its soft-serve. It comes in dark chocolate — of course — vanilla or a swirl of both, in waffle cones that include Chocolate Decadence, chocolate-dipped or dipped with almonds. And you can get it with chocolate sauce, a Godiva chocolate square or caramel sauce on top. Godiva soft-serve is available at the company’s boutiques in the Fashion Show mall and at the Las Vegas Premium Outlets North.

Dine with Oscar

To celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday, Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza is offering a three-course menu of his favorite dishes, through July 26. It’s $80, and a portion of proceeds will benefit Keep Memory Alive. As added incentive, the restaurant will display Goodman’s wax figure from Madame Tussauds during the same period, so you can selfie to your heart’s content. Reserve at oscarslv.com or 702-386-7227.

Silverton anniversary

To mark the Silverton’s 22nd anniversary, three of its restaurants are offering $22 specials daily during July. At Twin Creeks Steakhouse, it’s an 8-ounce New York strip steak with cherry peppers, sauteed onions and mashed potatoes. At Mi Casa Grill Cantina, it’s queso fundido or sopas, plus two items from a selection of tacos and enchiladas with rice and beans, followed by cinnamon churros. Sundance Grill is offering a full slab of barbecued baby back ribs with corn on the cob, french fries and cole slaw, with warm peach cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.

Chicken wings deal

Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with a weeklong special Tuesday through July 29: a pound of house-spiced wings in a house sauce (Guinness BBQ, mango-habanero, sweet Thai chili, garlic-Parmesan, honey-pineapple teriyaki) for $14.

Summer specials

The landmark Bootlegger, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering $15 summer luncheon specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Served with choice of salad and house-made panetti with dipping sauce, they differ daily but include such dishes as seafood manicotti and Italian stuffed peppers.