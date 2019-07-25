This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

A heated competition

Hot-chicken lovers, here’s a chance to earn your wings: PT’s Ranch, 2430 E. Pebble Road in Henderson, will host a $4,000 wing-eating challenge at 1 p.m. Sunday. Registration, which will begin at 11:30 a.m., will be limited to the first 100 entrants. The three who eat the most wings drenched in Scorpion Sauce will win $2,500, $1,000 or $500. The entry fee is $10, which includes a pint of Budweiser or Bud Light draft.

Gelato Festa

If you prefer the coolness of gelato, you may want to take part in the Eataly Gelato Festa from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Park MGM. Eleven gelato stations will be spread across Eataly, with classic, savory and boozy flavors. Pre-sale pricing is $40 for 15 tickets; it’s $40 for 10 tickets (or $5 for one ticket) Saturday. Get tickets at eataly.com/lasvegasevents.

Anniversary luau

Distill Southern Highlands, 4830 W. Pyle Ave., will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a luau-themed party beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’ll encompass a Hawaiian-themed dinner buffet, drink specials, live music, a costume contest and more. There is no cover charge.

Bastille dinner

Bastille Day is over, but you can still celebrate the French revolution at the Bastille Farm Table Dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The menu will include such classics as charcuterie and cheese, steamed mussels, salad nicoise and cote de boeuf, with dessert of a strawberry Napoleon and takeaway macarons. It’s $49, with wine pairing $25, at honeysalt.com.

PlumpJack wines

PlumpJack wines will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road. A sample of the nationwide menu includes seared jumbo sea scallops with Santa Barbara uni and hickory-smoked, sea-salt-rubbed roasted prime New York strip. It’s $195; visit bit.ly/2YbGySU.