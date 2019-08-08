This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

La Strega

Brunch at La Strega

La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, now serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. On the menu are dishes such as Poached Egg Insalata with frisee, asparagus and chives; Burrata + Farro with citrus, fennel and arugula; brandied French toast with infused syrup, blueberries and powdered sugar; and a caviar tasting.

Winemaker event

The next Meet the Winemaker event at Morels Steakhouse & Bistro at the Palazzo will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Marcia Torres Forno of Matanzas Creek Winery will be the guest for the wine and cheese tasting. It’s $30; call 702-607-6333.

Filet Mignon Day

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, will celebrate National Filet Mignon Day on Tuesday with petite filet sandwiches for $1 each in the bar area. They’ll be available until 10 p.m.

Pasta-making class

Mark LoRusso, executive chef of Costa di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas, will lead an interactive class in pasta-making at noon Aug. 16. It’s $150 inclusive; call 702-770-7070.

Beneficial burgers

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., has introduced two limited-time burgers, with 15 percent of the sales donated to the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. The Crew is a beef-and-bacon patty with bacon, bacon ketchup, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, tomato, fried egg and baby arugula, and The Flashover is two 50/50 patties with ghost pepper spice, ghost pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, ketchup, tomato and lettuce. They’re $17.99 each and available through Sept. 3.

