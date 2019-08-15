This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Ralph Smith Studio)

Pairings at the Chart House

Pick a pair at the Chart House in the Golden Nugget on Wednesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 12. Guests in the bar and lounge are invited to choose a dish, such as Poke Stack, Chorizo Shrimp & Sweet Corn Dip, fried herb goat cheese with tomato coulis or steak frites, and pair it with a mango mojito, bottle of Stella Artois or glass of Trapiche Oak Cask Chardonnay or Red Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon for $10.

Picnic baskets

Soleil Pool at Paris Las Vegas now offers poolside picnic baskets. The packages, which range from $45 to $300, each include a cheese-and-cracker board and a cocktail option. They’re available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the bar or through a cocktail server.

Extended happy hour

The Yard House is celebrating the end of summer and back-to-school season with happy-hour prices on all pizzas and select appetizers all day from Monday through Aug. 22. Yard House has locations at Town Square, The Linq Promenade and Red Rock Resort.

Sandwich deal

Served, 1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, is celebrating National Sandwich Month with a special offer in August. Buy one sandwich or burger on the brunch menu and get one for 50 percent off, or buy an entree on the dinner menu and get a sandwich for half off, with the discount on the lower-priced item.

Summer special

The Pasta Shop Ristorante, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, is offering a $30 summer menu through Aug. 31. It starts with bruschetta or a cold poached artichoke, moves on to entrees such as watermelon salad with chicken or shrimp, salmon over cracked-pepper pappardelle or scallops over beet pappardelle and ends with lemon sorbet or sea-salt gelato.