This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Jerry's Nugget

Surf and turf at Jerry’s

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget is featuring two surf-and-turf options for less than $20 through Saturday. An 8-ounce New York strip with pan-fried shrimp ($13.89) or the steak and a baked lobster tail ($19.89). Both are served with soup or salad, choice of potato, steamed vegetables and garlic or French bread.

Vino Day

Eataly at Park MGM will celebrate Vino Day on Friday with 40 percent off any six-pack of wine. The event also will include free tastings and classes, discounted wine lists at select bars and restaurants and a waiving of the corkage fee.

Winemaker dinner

A Winemaker’s Table Dinner featuring Greek wines is scheduled for 5 to 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The six-course dinner of dishes such as Greek tomato salad and Greek-style lobster and pasta is $79. Call 702-698-7930 at least 48 hours in advance.

Celebrating Freddie

“Freddie for a Week,” the annual celebration of the life and music of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, will run from Thursday through Sept. 12 at the Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The celebration will include Freddie’s Mustache Milkshakes, with or without alcohol, and Freddie-themed merchandise, with proceeds going to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, which supports the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Don’s Hour

Don Vito’s at the South Point has introduced Don’s Hour, with appetizer-entree combinations at special prices from 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Entree choices include baked rigatoni and meatballs, $19; pasta primavera with Alfredo sauce, $22; grilled Italian sausage with gemelli, $23; and shrimp puttanesca, $24.