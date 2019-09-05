This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The It Takes Two burger honoring Donny and Marie Osmond. (Smoked Burgers & BBQ)

Flamingo headliners Donny and Marie Osmond are the next stars to be honored with a Celebrity Burger at Smoked Burgers & BBQ at the Forum Shops at Caesars. Their It Takes Two burger, available through the end of the month, is stacked with two Angus beef patties, American cheese, house-made ketchup, mustard, onions and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with mesquite or sweet-potato fries, it’s $20, and proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Eataly sales

Eataly, the Italian mega-market and restaurants at Park MGM, is celebrating Sale-tember, with weekly and monthly sales up to 50 percent off on coffee, cookies, wines and more. Visit eataly.com for details.

BBQ Fest

They’re firing up the smokers in Mesquite as the CasaBlanca BBQ Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The event will include barbecue competitions, vendors selling barbecue and other foods, a beer garden with craft beers and liquors, live entertainment, kids’ activities and more. Admission is free. Go to visitmesquite.com.

Pizza class

A master class, “Pizzaiolo for a Day,” will begin at noon Sept. 12 at Allegro at Wynn Las Vegas. Conducted by Allegro executive chef Enzo Febbraro and Jonathan Bauman, executive chef of The Buffet, it will instruct in the making of pizza Margherita and will be followed by lunch. It’s $150 inclusive; call 702-770-7070

Lunch deal

Bella Vita Italian Resturant at The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort has introduced a three-course luncheon for $14.99. Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, it offers the choice from among three salads; entrees of fettucine Bolognese, chicken picatta or penne vodka; and cannoli or panna cotta.