This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The Honeymoon Oyster (Chandler Thorn)

New sushi menu at Water Grill

The new Water Grill at the Forum Shops at Caesars has introduced a sushi menu. Selections include the Honeymoon Oyster, a freshly shucked oyster with uni roe, tobiko, ikura and quail egg, $12; the Trojan Roll, with wild bluefin tuna, yuzu tobiko, wasabi greens vinaigrette and a traditional ponzu sauce, $20; and the Wild Maryland Soft Shell Crab Roll, with mango, pickled jalapeno, snow pea shoots, eel sauce and cilantro oil, $22.

Cape Cod dinner

A Taste of Cape Cod Farm Table Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. With such dishes as fried whole-belly clams, a warm Maine lobster roll, the Chatham Seafood Boil and stone-fruit spoon bread, it’s $65, with wine pairings $25. Owners Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla will be present to sign copies of their cookbook, “Honey Salt Food & Drink: A Culinary Scrapbook.” For tickets, go to honeysalt.com.

Master Chefs

Haute Cuisine featuring Master Chefs of France, part of The Venetian’s Want the World campaign, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 on the pool deck of the Palazzo tower. It’ll feature 10 Master Chefs of France providing a culinary tour of 10 countries, paired with wines. It’s $85, or $175 for VIP (which also includes early admission, a Champagne toast with the chefs and a copy of “Master Chefs of France: The Cookbook”). Visit venetian.com.

Gin-and-tonic menu

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a gin and tonic tasting menu through Sept. 29. It includes the Fall Gin & Tonic, with Hendrick’s Gin, manzanilla and PX sherries, Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water, apple and star anise.

Wings-fries combo

The newest location of Bok Bok Chicken, at Santa Fe Station, is offering a wings-and-fries combo to mark the introduction of the items to the mostly Mediterranean menu. Six honey-barbecue wings, hand-cut fries, sliced cucumber, a Mediterranean dipping sauce and a regular drink are $9.50 in the sports book, which is adjacent to the restaurant.

